£120,000 for road safety projects available

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 30 July 2021 | News

Pedestrians in central London. Istock photo - source: Road Safety Trust
Image: The Road Safety Trust

The Road Safety Trust is opening its Small Grants Programme next month, offering grants totalling £120,000 for road safety projects. Charities, local authorities, and community groups across the UK are invited to apply.

The Trust is dedicated to achieving zero deaths and serious injuries on UK roads.

It is the largest independent road safety grant-giver in the UK and funds research and practical interventions committed to reducing the number of people killed or injured on UK roads. Since it was established in 2014, it has awarded grants worth £3.9m to 56 different projects. 

Advertisement

Its Small Grants Programme opens for applications on 9th September for five weeks until 18th October. Applicants can apply for between £10k and £30k.

Traffic on motorway. Photo: iStock - source: Road Safety Trust
Image: The Road Safety Trust

How to apply

Each application should have a lead organisation in the UK which must be a local public sector organisation, charity, not-for-profit social enterprise, or community interest company. Universities can also apply but this must be in partnership with one of these organisations.

Strong evidence of partnership working, and road safety evaluation expertise is expected in all projects.

Pedestrian crossing. Photo: iStock - source: Road Safety Trust
Image: The Road Safety Trust

Sally Lines, Chief Executive of The Road Safety Trust said: 

“The Small Grants Programme is a real opportunity for local authorities, charities and community groups to make a tangible impact on local road safety.  Projects should have the potential for being brought to scale, with the goal of reducing deaths and injuries both locally, and across the UK.”


Related posts

12 April 2017

Good Finance offers social investment resource for charities and social enterprises
15 April 2017

10 veterans charities share £22.7m of LIBOR funding
19 April 2017

Culture & Business Fund Scotland launches to promote business and arts collaboration
12 March 2019

National Lottery Community Fund gives £64m to over 2,250 projects in one quarter

 34 total views,  9 views today

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of Utopy.co (formerly GoodJobs). Researching massive growth in giving.