£120,000 for road safety projects available

The Road Safety Trust is opening its Small Grants Programme next month, offering grants totalling £120,000 for road safety projects. Charities, local authorities, and community groups across the UK are invited to apply.

The Trust is dedicated to achieving zero deaths and serious injuries on UK roads.

It is the largest independent road safety grant-giver in the UK and funds research and practical interventions committed to reducing the number of people killed or injured on UK roads. Since it was established in 2014, it has awarded grants worth £3.9m to 56 different projects.

Its Small Grants Programme opens for applications on 9th September for five weeks until 18th October. Applicants can apply for between £10k and £30k.



How to apply

Each application should have a lead organisation in the UK which must be a local public sector organisation, charity, not-for-profit social enterprise, or community interest company. Universities can also apply but this must be in partnership with one of these organisations.

Strong evidence of partnership working, and road safety evaluation expertise is expected in all projects.

Sally Lines, Chief Executive of The Road Safety Trust said:

“The Small Grants Programme is a real opportunity for local authorities, charities and community groups to make a tangible impact on local road safety. Projects should have the potential for being brought to scale, with the goal of reducing deaths and injuries both locally, and across the UK.”





