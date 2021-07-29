Pop-up tattoo studio to support ActionAid How ActionAid’s temporary tattoo store will look

This summer sees a pop-up tattoo studio in London’s Carnaby, set up by international charity ActionAid and leading UK women tattoo artists. The studio is designed to be an “empowering space for Londoners to join together, speak out and say #MyBodyIsMine”. It will also raise funds for ActionAid’s work worldwide which includes ending violence against women and girls.

#MyBodyIsMine will be open from 13 August to 2 September at 5 Newburgh Street, Carnaby, London W1F 7RG. The store will be adorned with specially commissioned artwork of inspiring women ActionAid works with to change attitudes and build a better, safer world.

The initiative involves tattoo artists Grace Neutral, Jade Chanel and Rizza Boo.



Grace Neutral. Photo: ActionAid

Grace Neutral explains her involvement:

“I’ve always used my body as an expression of my creativity and, to me, the human body is beautiful in all its forms. I have also been very lucky to be surrounded by strong and creative women throughout my life and that is why it is a real honour to be involved in ActionAid’s #MyBodyIsMine tattoo studio – to celebrate women around the world who are survivors of violence and who are reclaiming their bodies.”



ActionAid works with local women leaders in over 40 countries worldwide to ensure that survivors of violence receive the support they need and are able to access justice for crimes against them. ActionAid also works to change attitudes and transform laws so that no woman has to live in fear of violence.

Fundraising tattoos

Limited-edition temporary tattoos, prints, t-shirts and notebooks inspired by the #MyBodyIsMine campaign will be available to purchase.

For those who don’t want to take the tattoo-plunge at the ‘application station’, Boxpark’s House of Henna will be available on Sundays and there will also be face painting on Saturdays.

Some of ActionAid’s celebrity supporters are set to be working the tills on selected days.

Frances Longley, Chief Executive at ActionAid UK said:

“We are served stark reminders daily that violence against women and girls persists in every community and within every country around the world. At ActionAid, we believe women and girls have the right to be free and to control their own bodies. By supporting the #MyBodyIsMine studio, we can reclaim our bodies, stand with survivors and shine a spotlight on violence against women and girls. The tattoos and the studio are temporary but their power and impact will be permanent.”

