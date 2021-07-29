4 new charity CEOs & other sector movers

Save the Children UK, The Aloud Charity, Emmaus, and Little Big Steps have each appointed new CEOs, while Fundraising Everywhere & Everywhere+ has a new Executive Director, and other mover news.

Charlotte Talbott to join Emmaus as CEO

Charlotte Talbott is to join Emmaus as its next Chief Executive, from 6 September. Talbott brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience of the homelessness sector. Her career has been focused on drug and alcohol recovery, homelessness and criminal justice. She joins Emmaus from The Connection at St-Martin-in-the-Field where she is the Deputy Chief Executive and has been leading on a transformational change programme. She was formerly in a senior leadership role for Lifeline. At Emmaus, Talbott will lead the UK staff team and work in collaboration with Emmaus communities to deliver the federation’s 2020-2025 strategic plan, building on the ambitions and priorities already agreed by the federation.

Fiona Pattison appointed Executive Director at Fundraising Everywhere & Everywhere+

Fiona Pattison has joined Fundraising Everywhere & Everywhere+ as Executive Director. In the two years since Nikki Bell and Simon Scriver first conceived the idea of Fundraising Everywhere, and then Everywhere+, Pattison has been a key member of its freelancer team. She has now accepted the position of Executive Director. Bell and Scriver will remain part of the Executive team.

Amanda Jordan joins Virgin Money Foundation as Chair

Virgin Money Foundation has appointed Amanda Jordan OBE as its new chair. Jordan has a wealth of experience in the public, as well as the third sector and in 2000 she set up Corporate Citizenship, an international sustainability management consultancy. She replaces Edward Wakefield who has been chair since 2015.

Pippa Garland joins Russell-Cooke

Russell-Cooke has welcomed a new partner, Pippa Garland, to its growing charity team. Garland joins from Bates Wells where she was a senior associate, having previously trained and qualified at Allen & Overy. She combines extensive general experience advising charities and social enterprises with a particular focus on charitable giving for high profile individuals, corporate foundations and family foundations. As well as advising charities and social enterprises on issues including corporate structure, governance issues and fundraising, she will play a key role in Russell-Cooke’s cross-practice Family Office service. Garland is also a trustee of charity FoodCycle and sits on the Public Affairs Committee of Philanthropy Impact.

Peter Kelby, Chief Executive of Cransley Hospice announces retirement

Peter Kelby, Chief Executive of Cransley Hospice Trust has announced that he will be stepping down to begin his retirement. Kelby joined the Trust in 2014 bringing with him a wealth of health care and Executive level experience gained from his previous roles as a Non-Executive Director of the Primary Care Trust, Chair of the Charity Committee and as a Management Consultant. He will remain in post and working for three months after his announcement, assisting the board in the process to find a suitable successor to take up the reigns and lead the Trust through its next chapter.

Gwen Hines becomes CEO of Save the Children UK

Save the Children UK has appointed Gwen Hines as CEO, replacing outgoing CEO Kevin Watkins. Hines joined Save the Children in March 2018, having worked in international development for 20 years, most recently as International Programmes Director at the Department for International Development (DFID), where she led the Multilateral Development Review, benchmarking 41 organisation and identifying areas for improvement. Prior to that she was UK Executive Director for the World Bank Group (2012-2015), where she helped to broker major reforms to the Bank’s procurement and evaluation policies and provided oversight of Britain’s funding. She has also held the post of Country Director for DFID in Bangladesh and Malawi.

Tearfund appoints Veena O’Sullivan as International Director

Veena O’Sullivan has been appointed as Tearfund‘s International Director, starting in the role overseeing Tearfund’s international work on 19 July. O’Sullivan is from India, but will be based in Cork, Ireland, where she lives with her family. In taking up the responsibility of the role of the International Director, she will also spend a significant amount of time in regional offices. O’Sullivan first joined Tearfund in November 2000 as desk officer for India. Subsequently, she led Tearfund’s HIV work globally, the global responses in peacebuilding and ending sexual and gender based violence and the organisation’s team of ‘thematic support’ experts. Most recently, she led Tearfund’s regional programmes in Asia.

