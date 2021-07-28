Five tweets for fundraisers on 28 July 2021

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 28 July 2021 | News

Twitter blue seas - Pexels.com
Twitter blue. Photo: Pexels.com

Welcome to our latest pick of tweets about fundraising. We’ve got our usual mix of inspiration, analysis, humour, and the wider picture.

If you come across a tweet that you think deserves a place in future ‘five tweets’, let us know.

1. Never assume

Ben Swart started a thread with one of those golden stories of a donor whom Ben still thinks of 10 years later. Enjoy his story, and then follow the thread to see other examples of these examples of unexpected generosity.

The lesson is really about the generosity of those giving, but there’s also the sub-text that some of these gifts have been motivated by a kind word, professionalism, or someone going the extra mile. In other words, you never know who you are speaking to or how that conversation or interaction will be remembered.

Do read the full thread and the responses it has evoked.

2. Hard wood for cancer charity

When life gives you lemons…

This is a delightful example of a knotty problem being turned into an amusing and apt fundraising opportunity for a particular charity.

3. Chuffed chatters

Fundraising Chat on Facebook, founded by Lesley Pinder and Lucy Caldicott, continues to grow in numbers but also value.

4. Fundraising in literature

Fundraisers don’t often get a good deal in literature. Here’s Ambrose Bierce’s waspish depiction, combined with an assumption that a fundraiser must be male.

5. More uncharitable thoughts about those doing good

Nichola Raihani brings Bierce’s depiction of fundraisers up to date, and views haven’t changed much.

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of Utopy.co (formerly GoodJobs). Researching massive growth in giving.