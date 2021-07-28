Five tweets for fundraisers on 28 July 2021
Welcome to our latest pick of tweets about fundraising. We’ve got our usual mix of inspiration, analysis, humour, and the wider picture.
If you come across a tweet that you think deserves a place in future ‘five tweets’, let us know.
1. Never assume
Ben Swart started a thread with one of those golden stories of a donor whom Ben still thinks of 10 years later. Enjoy his story, and then follow the thread to see other examples of these examples of unexpected generosity.
The lesson is really about the generosity of those giving, but there’s also the sub-text that some of these gifts have been motivated by a kind word, professionalism, or someone going the extra mile. In other words, you never know who you are speaking to or how that conversation or interaction will be remembered.
Do read the full thread and the responses it has evoked.
2. Hard wood for cancer charity
When life gives you lemons…
This is a delightful example of a knotty problem being turned into an amusing and apt fundraising opportunity for a particular charity.
3. Chuffed chatters
Fundraising Chat on Facebook, founded by Lesley Pinder and Lucy Caldicott, continues to grow in numbers but also value.
4. Fundraising in literature
Fundraisers don’t often get a good deal in literature. Here’s Ambrose Bierce’s waspish depiction, combined with an assumption that a fundraiser must be male.
5. More uncharitable thoughts about those doing good
Nichola Raihani brings Bierce’s depiction of fundraisers up to date, and views haven’t changed much.
