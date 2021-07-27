BIE-Cosmos Prize opens to not-for-profit entries

Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai. Image: BIE-Cosmos Prize
Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai – the world’s largest 360 degree projection dome. Image: BIE-Cosmos Prize

Applications have opened for the BIE-Cosmos Prize Expo 2020 Dubai. The €20,000 prize is available to not-for-profit projects from individuals or groups that respond to the Expo’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

To be eligible projects must also relate to one or more of the Expo’s sub-themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability.

Applications must be submitted by completing the application form, in English or in French, before 31 August 2021.

Shortlisted candidates will present their work and achievements at Expo 2020 Dubai, and an international jury will then select the winning project, to be announced on BIE Day on 30 March 2022.

The BIE-Cosmos Prize

The BIE-Cosmos Prize is a collaboration between the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and the Expo ’90 Foundation of Japan, which commemorates Horticultural Expo 1990 Osaka and its value of “Harmonious Coexistence between Nature and Humankind”.

The BIE-Cosmos Prize has been awarded at all World Expos and Specialised Expos since 2008, with the aim of giving visibility and support to citizen projects that promote the theme of the Expo and the values of the Expo ’90 Foundation. 

At Expo 2015 Milan, which was organised under the theme ‘Feeding the Planet: Energy for Life’, the BIE-Cosmos Prize was awarded to the “Nutritious Diet and Sustainable Future for Haiti’s Children” project, submitted by non-governmental organisation CESAL.

At Specialised Expo 2017 Astana, held under the theme ‘Future Energy’, the prize was awarded to the National University of Lesotho for its initiative to design and produce low-cost solar collectors.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. It will welcome visitors from around the world, bringing together 191 countries “in one place to reimagine tomorrow”. It aims to be “the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas.”

The BIE

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) is the intergovernmental organisation created in 1928 to lead, promote and foster international exhibitions (Expos). It oversees four types of Expos: \

