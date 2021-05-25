Miquita Oliver lends her support to BHF, & other celebrity charity news snippets Miquita Oliver

From Miquita Oliver’s support of BHF’s Reuse Revolution campaign, to Game of Throne’s actor Anton Lesser’s of Dementia Carers Count’s flagship fundraising event for this year, here are some recent snippets of celebrity news.

Amanda Redman & United World Schools

Actor Amanda Redman is supporting the Happily Ever Smarter appeal from United World Schools (UWS), which is working to make going to school a reality for thousands of children living in some of the world’s poorest and most marginalised communities. The campaign is also UWS’s first UK Aid Match appeal with donations made until 29 July to be matched by the government. UWS aims to raise £2 million with Happily Ever Smarter to build, resource and equip 70 new schools, train 375 local people as community teachers and reach 10,000 more children with education.

John Miles & Cri du Chat Support Group

Cri du Chat Support Group has officially announced that progressive rock music legend John Miles has become its patron. The musician, singer/songwriter and music director will become only the charity’s second patron in the 30 years of providing support for those with, and families of those with, the rare genetic condition Cri du Chat Syndrome, including Miles’ grandson Marcus. Miles wrote his song Angel about his daughter Tanya in 1994 and released it in 2013 with the intention of raising awareness and funds for the support group. The royalties from the song, available on iTunes for just 79p, has helped over 300 families since then with grants towards specialist medical equipment, personal care assistants, respite and much more.

Miquita Oliver & BHF

TV presenter Miquita Oliver is supporting the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by encouraging the nation to shop sustainably and start a Reuse Revolution. This May, the BHF has launched its Reuse Revolution campaign, calling on shoppers to make preloved purchases as they get back out on the high street. The charity hopes to encourage shoppers to take up new sustainable habits which will save money as well as help save lives. As part of her support for the campaign, Oliver took part in a photo shoot, sporting items she found in her local BHF shops, to showcase the clothing, shoes and jewellery that can be found in charity shops, which also prevents them going to waste.

James McAvoy & STV Children’s Appeal

The STV Children’s Appeal has launched a new fundraising campaign focused on supporting the mental health and wellbeing of Scotland’s children and young people, following research that suggests the Covid-19 pandemic will have a damaging long-term impact on young minds. Glasgow-born actor James McAvoy has joined other top Scottish talent – TV presenter Gail Porter, Booker Prize-winning author Douglas Stuart, comedian Janey Godley, Love Island star Laura Anderson and singer-songwriter Joesef – in recording video messages of support for the campaign.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Ar gyfer ein ffrindiau sy'n siarad Cymraeg

For our Welsh speaking friends



Here's a lovely clip featuring @maggiescardiff 🧡 https://t.co/DTEp50EM2K — Maggie's Centres (@MaggiesCentres) May 21, 2021

Iwan Rheon & Maggie’s

Game of Thrones’ villain Iwan Rheon is to take part in a Zoom chat with fans to raise funds for national cancer charity, Maggie’s. The Welsh actor who stars as Ramsay Bolton in the cult hit series and who has many other film, theatre and TV credits including, Misfits, to his name, recently started supporting Maggie’s Cardiff. Tickets are £5 per entry through JustGiving and five lucky fans will be selected at random to share the call with Iwan at 6pm on 27 May.

Joanna Lumley & Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

Joanna Lumley OBE, Sir Quentin Blake, Claudia Winkleman, Jane Asher, and more, have come together to create a range of illustrated artwork that can be sent as e-cards in support of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. The idea is for people to send a thank you to those that have supported them through the most challenging of years. With the designs hosted on charity e-card platform DontSendMeACard.com, those sending the exclusive artwork can donate what they would have spent on cards and stamps. The donations go towards supporting seriously ill children across the UK.

Anton Lesser & Dementia Carers Count

Anton Lesser, star of Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall and The Crown, is supporting Dementia Carers Count’s flagship fundraising event for 2021. Every Small Step is a walking challenge alongside a series of emotive and informative podcasts. Aimed at raising awareness and vital funds for DCC’s work, the event celebrates the lives and contributions of the families and friends caring for someone with dementia in the UK. Every Small Step 2021 will be a five-day celebration running from Wednesday 16 to Sunday 20 June.



Storm Keating & Cauda Equina Champions Charity

Cauda Equina Champions Charity (CECC) is pleased to announce Storm Keating as the charity’s latest appointed ambassador. The Australian fashion designer who is married to Boyzone’s Ronan Keating shared the news of her diagnosis with Cauda Equina syndrome last month, following a prolapsed disc that needed urgent spinal surgery when the condition escalated into this rare syndrome.

