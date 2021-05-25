Applications open for 2021 Big Give Christmas Challenge Apply now for The Big Give Christmas Campaign 2021

The Big Give has opened applications for its annual Christmas Challenge match funding campaign.

The Christmas Challenge 2021 will take place from midday on 30 November 2021 (Giving Tuesday) to midday on 7 December, with donations to participating charities doubled during this time.

It's never too early to plan for Christmas. 🎄



Applications for the Big Give's annual Christmas Challenge are now open!



91% of last years' participants would recommend the Christmas Challenge to other charities.



Find out how you can get involved 👉 https://t.co/v4AMf5Ogbv pic.twitter.com/dd0irEm3zo Advertisement — The Big Give (@BigGive) May 19, 2021

According to the Big Give, out of last year’s participants:

91% would recommend the Christmas Challenge to other charities

96% received donations from new supporters

83% said Christmas Challenge helped develop their relationship with existing donors

89% increased their confidence in online fundraising

57% said that current supporters gave more

To take part, charities must be UK-registered with a Charity Commission number or tax-exempt status and minimum annual income of £25,000. The deadline to submit the application is 5pm Friday 2nd July, and the deadline to collect pledges is 5pm Friday 27th August. Charities are able to apply for up to £25,000 of Champion funds from a Big Give Champion.

The Christmas Challenge week will launch on Giving Tuesday (30th November 2021) and close on the 7th December, during which time donations to participating charities will be doubled. The Big Give will also be hosting a series of webinars in October to help charities market and prepare their campaigns for the Christmas Challenge.

Last year’s campaign raised a record-breaking £20.1m, with over 71,000 donations made during the week-long window, and 764 charities participating.

For those seeking more information on the Christmas Challenge, the Big Give is running two free webinars – the first is this week on 27 May, with a second running on 7 June.

More information on how to apply and how the campaign works is also available on the Big Give website.

713 total views, 1 views today