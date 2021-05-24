Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good to give £1m to charities

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 24 May 2021 | News

Movement for Good Awards invites entries

Ecclesiastical Insurance Group has launched its Movement for Good awards 2021, offering for the third year running to give £1 million to charities.

From today, people can nominate their favourite charity to win a donation of £1,000. Last year over 253,000 people nominated a good cause.

This year donations will be made in two stages. In the first phase of the campaign 500 charities will each receive £1,000. Later this summer a second phase will see a further 500 charities receiving their donation.

Advertisement

£2 million donated so far

The Movement for Good awards have so far given £2 million to good causes across the UK.

Lat year’s recipients included charities such as:

You can read Ecclesiastical’s latest Movement for Good report.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, explained how Ecclesiastical operates:

“Ecclesiastical, the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK, is a unique financial services group. We are owned by a charity, which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.”

He added:

“Our Movement for Good awards will continue to help charities at a time when they need it most and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.

Founded in 1887 to provide insurance for the Anglican Church, the company now offers a wide range of commercial insurances, as well as home insurance, selling through brokers and directly.

How to nominate

Free images to help charities invite nominations for Movement for Good

The nomination process is open from 24 May until 13 June 2021. There is no charge to nominate of course. Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Ecclesiastical has, once again, produced a range of free downloadable images and suggested text messages for charities to use to invite their supporters to nominate them.

Related posts

2 April 2019

Dublin-based company gives up to €1.25 million
7 May 2019

Midlands charities invited to apply to be M6toll’s 2019 charity partner
17 June 2019

Irish charities share fund worth over €1 million
18 November 2019

Aviation finance company provides over €700,000 for youth club

 1,817 total views,  1 views today

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of Utopy.co (formerly GoodJobs). Researching massive growth in giving.