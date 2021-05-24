Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good to give £1m to charities

Ecclesiastical Insurance Group has launched its Movement for Good awards 2021, offering for the third year running to give £1 million to charities.

From today, people can nominate their favourite charity to win a donation of £1,000. Last year over 253,000 people nominated a good cause.

This year donations will be made in two stages. In the first phase of the campaign 500 charities will each receive £1,000. Later this summer a second phase will see a further 500 charities receiving their donation.

£2 million donated so far

The Movement for Good awards have so far given £2 million to good causes across the UK.

Lat year’s recipients included charities such as:

health organisation Lifesavers Scotland

Tenovus Cancer Care in Cardiff

Central Youth Theatre in Wolverhampton

the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield

the Forever Hounds Trust in Oxford.

You can read Ecclesiastical’s latest Movement for Good report.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, explained how Ecclesiastical operates:

“Ecclesiastical, the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK, is a unique financial services group. We are owned by a charity, which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.”

He added:

“Our Movement for Good awards will continue to help charities at a time when they need it most and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.

Founded in 1887 to provide insurance for the Anglican Church, the company now offers a wide range of commercial insurances, as well as home insurance, selling through brokers and directly.



How to nominate

Free images to help charities invite nominations for Movement for Good

The nomination process is open from 24 May until 13 June 2021. There is no charge to nominate of course. Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.



Ecclesiastical has, once again, produced a range of free downloadable images and suggested text messages for charities to use to invite their supporters to nominate them.

