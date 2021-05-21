New Envirofone scheme lets customers trade in devices & donate value to charity

To help raise donations for charities struggling during the pandemic, mobile phone trader and recycler Envirofone has launched EnviroCharity, which enables customers to trade in their old devices and donate some or all of the value to a partnered charity of their choice.

EnviroCharity has launched the scheme with three partnered charities: RECLAIM, Dementia Adventure and The Proud Trust, and is also calling for more charities to join them. Charities of any size are invited to get in touch directly.

To donate, Envirofone customers simply choose the ‘donate to charity’ option at the checkout, select which charity out of those partnered they want to donate to along with the proportion of the value they wish to donate. Donations can range from the minimum value of 5% up to the full value of their device.

On completion of the trade in Envirofone pays the charity directly, which receives the full value of the donation with Envirofone taking no cuts or fees.

Denise Timmis, Brand Manager at Envirofone said:

“We can see the devastating impact the pandemic is having on the charity sector and want to put what we do as a business to good use and support these causes. By partnering with charities, we can help them to diversify their fundraising efforts, in ways that aren’t impacted by social distancing. “Whilst Envirofone customers are decluttering their drawers, they are also putting their old devices to good use and helping these charities to continue through one of the toughest financial times. Customers simply trade in their old phones & gadgets and donate some or all of the value to a partnered charity of their choice.”

Chris Clarke, Director of Business Development at RECLAIM commented:

“RECLAIM is incredibly excited to be working in partnership with Envirofone as part of its EnviroCharity initiative which will offer customers a unique opportunity to support the work of some amazing charities simply by donating their unwanted tech. “For RECLAIM that means supporting hundreds of talented working-class young people to undertake a range of powerful leadership development and campaign training programmes, whilst also backing their efforts to create a society in which being from a working-class background no longer presents barriers to achievement, success, or influence. “With the Covid-19 pandemic having impacted our communities more than most we’re incredibly grateful to Envirofone and its customers for their generous support of our work and can’t stress enough the difference this will make in the lives of so many young people across the UK.”

159 total views, 159 views today