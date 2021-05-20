Enthuse removes transaction and Gift Aid fees from donation processing service

Fundraising, donations and events registration platform Enthuse has today announced that it is removing all processing, credit/debit card and Gift Aid fees from its donations product.

The only cost for charities using the product will be a small fixed monthly subscription.

Enthuse believes it is the first donations platform to remove all transaction and Gift Aid fees, which simplifies fee structures and reduces the total cost for charities using it. The change in the donation platform’s fee model is part of a wider series of changes from Enthuse aimed at helping charities to recover as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

Speaking about the launch, Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, commented:

“As we continue on the roadmap to recovery, we want to help charities recover quickly as lockdown restrictions continue to ease. We are really excited to be leading the market with zero payment processing and Gift Aid fees for our donations product, and hope the rest of the sector will also look at this route to help provide simpler and more cost effective pricing. Charities need to check the small print on providers as the 0% platform fees headline doesn’t always match the reality.”

Earlier this year, Enthuse announced that it had secured a further £3.5m investment in its Series A funding round to help it expand internationally and develop its product offering. Prior to this, back in January, it also announced a new product, Virtual Journeys, aimed at helping charities build virtual events and increase revenue.

