Top tips for fundraising beyond lockdown – from the experts

“Possibly the most insightful learning from last year to take forward is just how important non-financial conversations have been to supporters. Many of our clients turned to non-financial donor care campaigns designed to check in, to say ‘thank you’ and ask ‘how are you?’. These enabled the charities to get a sense of how supporters were feeling, to show them they were valued and re-energise their commitment, while sharing the impact of Covid on the charity and how it was responding. The conversations helped to strengthen the connection and loyalty felt, and we saw an appreciation coming through from supporters with heart-warming messages to the charities to ‘keep on doing what you’re doing’, along with a desire to help.

“As we move into recovery it’s essential we don’t let this go. It’s a time to focus on integration, of channels, as well as messaging. Blending a non-financial ‘how are you’ and ‘thank you’ with a ‘can you support’ ask in the same conversation makes for a more human and more genuine exchange. Whether it’s donor care or acquisition, people are interested in how your charity is doing, how it’s been affected, while they need to know they are valued and how they can make a difference. This means integrating across all your channels – digital, telephone, email – and ensuring the relevant teams are on the same page for a consistent and genuine supporter experience across all campaigns.”