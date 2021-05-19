Nationwide offers grants of up to £50,000 to tackle housing issues

Applications for the Nationwide Building Society’s 2021 Community Grants Programme are now open with grants of between £10,000 and £50,000 available for organisations tackling housing issues.

The Community Grants Programme gives grants to charities, community land trusts and housing co-operatives providing solutions to help prevent people from losing their home, help them into a home, and support them to thrive within the home environment.

Nationwide’s Community Boards, made up of building society employees and its members, decide which projects should be awarded a grant, with previous beneficiaries of Community Grants including organisations that have helped to support vulnerable families with young children in crisis in Northern Ireland, supported women who have been sexually exploited to navigate the housing system in Luton and those who are homeless and facing poverty in Kingston.

There are currently 11 local Community Boards across the UK. Since 2018 Nationwide has funded 350 projects and awarded £14 million in total through the programme and in 2020/21, just under £4 million in grants were awarded to 99 projects. Nationwide has pledged to make £22m in grant funding available to housing charities and organisations by 2023.

This year Nationwide is capping the amount of Community Grant applications it will accept, meaning approximately one in four applicants will be successful. If the cap isn’t reached, applications will close at 11pm on Monday 21 June.

The programme forms part of Nationwide’s commitment to supporting communities by giving at least one per cent of its pre-tax profits to good causes.

Rachel Smith, Senior Social Investment Manager at Nationwide Building Society, said:

“The last year has been exceptionally challenging for many of us, but if there’s one thing it’s taught us, it’s the value and importance of community. Since 2018, our Community Grants Programme has supported charitable organisations seeking to make a difference to vulnerable people facing housing challenges across the UK. Everyone should have a place fit to call home which is why our Community Grants Programme is so important to us. As a member owned organisation, we have always seen it as our place to help facilitate positive changes in local communities, and we are encouraging charities to apply to our Community Grants programme.”

