Carers Trust launches fund for unpaid carers to mark 70th birthday of Princess Royal

The Carers Trust is fundraising for a new fund that will enable it to significantly increase the number of unpaid carers it is able to provide with grants for respite breaks.

Launched by its President the Princess Royal in celebration of her 70th birthday (which took place last year), The Princess Royal Respite Fund for Carers has been created to secure long-term funding for the charity’s respite services, and aims to raise £3 million over the next three years from a range of donors, including trusts and foundations, major donors, corporate supporters and the public.

Through this, it aims to help 30,000 unpaid carers take a much-needed break through grants made via the Carers Trust’s Network of over 120 local partner services.

Chair of Carers Trust Board of Trustees, John McLean OBE, said:

“As most of us begin to emerge from months of lockdown, many unpaid carers will be staying at home to continue providing round-the-clock care for a loved one without the prospect of even the smallest break. They need our support right now, and that is why Carers Trust is launching the Respite Fund – so we can support more carers to have time to themselves and the breaks they both need, and deserve. On behalf of my fellow colleagues and trustees, I would like to thank Her Royal Highness for her unstinting support which has made the Respite Fund possible.”

Martin McMillan has been appointed to lead all fundraising for the new fund, taking up the position of chair of its Appeal Board. McMillan has held leadership positions across the charity sector for 35 years, including Chair of the North West Full Stop Appeal for the NSPCC, Deputy Chair of the Halle Orchestra, and Chair of the National Garden Scheme, which is a longstanding corporate donor to Carers Trust.

He commented:

“You only have to listen to a few unpaid family carers to grasp just how physically and mentally demanding it is to provide round-the-clock care for a loved one. Many have had to sacrifice a job and career to do so, and there is little or no financial reward in return. “It’s no exaggeration to say these unsung heroes are the glue holding society together. So we must do all we can to support them and help them continue in their caring role. “I can think of no better way to do that than by donating to this fund. All the money raised will be used to ensure unpaid carers get what they say they need most – a break, time to themselves when they can collect their thoughts and re-energise themselves. I urge everyone to do what they can to support this fund. It will make a greater difference for these unsung heroes than we can ever know.”

