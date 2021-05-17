New Empower London Foundation to support charities working with underprivileged communities & individuals

A charity has launched to support communities in the Greater London area by providing funding to established London charities that support underprivileged communities and individuals.

The Empower London Foundation has been founded by trustees with a diverse background in education, military, social services and business, all of whom have worked closely with communities in London in various capacities.

It will not be relying on private donations and instead will raise funds via an annual charity event called The London Festival. This two-week event will feature live music, cultural events and entertainment, all selected by the public using a live vote system. Due to launch in 2023 with the event dates and entertainment line up to be announced shortly, its goal is to raise £150M for charitable causes over a 10-year period.

All profits from the event will be shared between partner charities to support their work. The range of benefitting schemes is set to include free books and tutoring for children, after school music and drama programmes to nurture the arts and culture in the capital.

Empower London Foundation will also make funds available for public awareness initiatives centred on topics affecting London residents, will further support the fundraising efforts of partner charities and will also develop enterprises across the city.

Commenting on the launch, Kerianne Darcy, one of the trustees, said:

“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, funding for many services that Londoners rely on has been cut or significantly reduced. We recognise that it is now more important than ever before to support the charities that help to educate and empower the people and communities across the city most in need. “We tasked ourselves with the mission to come up with a new innovative fundraising strategy that will not only benefit these charities but Greater London and its economy as well. This is where the concept of holding an annual large-scale festival was conceived. Not only it will promote London, its artists, businesses, showcase London’s history, arts and culture but also raise significant amount of money to fund these various critical and essential programmes throughout London.”

“At its heart, Empower London Foundation seeks to break down barriers, champion inclusivity and help London residents realise their dreams. We are incredibly excited to launch and are committed to promoting positivity after what has been a dark period of worry and anxiety for many residents in the capital.”

289 total views, 24 views today