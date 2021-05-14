Phase 2 of Windrush Community Fund open for applications

Phase 2 of the Windrush Community Fund is open for applications until 30 June, with grants of up to £25,000 available.

The Windrush Community Fund is a £500,000 fund administered by Voice4Change England. Community and grassroot organisations can bid for £2,500 up to £25,000 to make sure all people affected by Windrush are aware of the support available through the Windrush Compensation Scheme and Windrush Scheme.

The fund first opened for bids late last year, and 14 charities and grassroot organisations across the UK have so far been awarded grants through phase 1 of the fund.

One organisation to receive funding is the Derby West Indian Community Association, which will generate awareness of the Windrush Scheme through both live and virtual events, and create an art exhibition at the association headquarters and the Derby Museum. The association will also host drop in sessions for people to share experiences, and raise the profile of the compensation scheme by networking with carnivals or alternative online events that have a high number of attendees from Commonwealth countries.

What are the Windrush Compensation Scheme & Windrush Scheme?

The Windrush Scheme was launched in May 2018 to help people who were not able to prove their right to live and work in the UK, to get a document to prove their lawful status. Members of the Windrush generation can apply free of charge for documentation confirming their lawful status, including British citizenship if eligible, under the Windrush Scheme.

The Windrush Compensation Scheme was launched in April 2019. It compensates members of the Windrush generation and their families for the losses and impacts suffered as a result of not being able to demonstrate their lawful status. The minimum award is currently £10,000 for anyone who can show an impact on their life under the terms of the scheme. So far, the Windrush Compensation Scheme has paid out over £14 million in compensation.

