Crowdfunder founder launches platform to connect campaigners with supporters – & tie in fundraising

Crowdfunder founder Phil Geraghty has launched a new platform to help campaigning organisations connect with supporters, build an audience, steer people to take action, and integrate directly with fundraising.

Integrating into Crowdfunder, ActionStorm aims to provide a seamless flow from signing petitions to funding the cause itself, with petition organisers also able to ask for a wide range of support as well as collecting signatures.

With the site currently in Beta launch, Geraghty is inviting activists, movement builders and charities to come and try it out.

He explained:

“I’ve had numerous organisations come to me over the last few years with petitions with thousands of signatures and absolutely no way to engage with them. It has been a bugbear of mine for the last few months, so I took some of my lockdown time to try and solve the issue. “These petitions have often been setup on the government website or change.org and have been missing the ability to get opted in data, steer users to other actions and integrate into a fundraising ask. “My belief is that there is so much untapped goodwill in those petitions that we must be able to come up with something better. So I decided to setup ActionStorm.org – re-building the petition from the ground up. “I think people are tired of being asked to do the bare minimum for the causes they care about, it’s time to build deep two way relationships between organisations and their supporters.”

Petitions on ActionStorm currently include one by Covid 19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK, asking the Prime Minister to apologise to grieving families, and another by The Fair Play Pledge Coalition, asking candidates in the Welsh, Scottish, and English elections to sign the Fair Play Pledge. Almost 40 people have offered further support for this one, from writing to their local paper about it, to asking their representative to sign the Pledge. Over 100 people have offered further support to Covid 19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK, including writing to their MP, and donating to the National Covid Memorial Wall.

