Entries open for National PTA Awards

Parentkind, the network of Parent Teacher Associations, is hosting its inaugural National PTA Awards to recognise the success and resilience of volunteer school fundraisers over the past year.

The awards will close National PTA Week, which runs from 21 to 25 June 2021. The week features a range of other events for volunteer fundraisers and the publication of new resources. The National PTA Week is dedicated to celebrating PTAs and what they achieve.

Become a #PTAHero in 2021. Join @Parentkind’s first #NationalPTAWeek and discover how you can propel your children’s school fundraising and more. Sign up: https://t.co/zbnw0X7TMY pic.twitter.com/a5aN5nNx29 — Parentkind (@Parentkind) May 10, 2021

The awards categories are:

PTA Fundraising Achievement of the Year

PTA Community Initiative of the Year

Changing the Life of the School

New PTA of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

easyfundraising PTA Hero

PTA of the year

Each award category comes with a downloadable guidance form, and a PDF application form.

Each category award winner will receive £250 and there is a £1,000 prize for the National PTA of the Year.

Parentkind welcomes nominations from all its PTA members across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. PTAs can nominate themselves or be nominated by school leadership teams, governing bodies, other educational professionals and parents and carers.

Entries and nominations for the Parentkind National PTA Awards close on at 5pm on Friday 28th May 2021.

Founded in 1956 and formerly the NCPTA, Parentkind has 13,000 members who raise over £120 million per year, “placing us alongside some of the largest charities in the UK”. As a national charity, Parentkind works to give those with a parenting role a voice in education.

