Structural racism reinforces colonial dynamics in global development, says report

Melanie May | 11 May 2021 | News

An international peacebuilding charity is calling on international aid organisations to decolonise aid and tackle structural racism head-on in a new report.

Time to Decolonise Aid: Insights and lessons from a global consultation is a study by Peace Direct about the colonial legacy of the aid system and outlines the steps needed to transform power relations towards greater equality.

For the report, Peace Direct, Adeso, the Alliance for Peacebuilding and Women of Color Advancing Peace and Security held a three-day online consultation with 158 activists, decision- makers, academics, journalists and practitioners across the globe. Participants and guest contributors exchanged insights and local experiences on the current power dynamics and imbalances that exist within the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors. 

They discussed how structural racism manifests itself in their work, and how they envision a decolonised system that is truly inclusive and responds to their needs. The consultation received more than 350 detailed comments across nine discussion threads, with the report presenting the findings and recommendations from that consultation. 

The report’s key findings include: 


CEO at Peace Direct, Dylan Mathews said: 

“We believe that local communities are key to preventing, resolving and healing conflicts but in order for them to play their vital role, the sector that funds, facilitates and empowers their work, needs to decolonise. Only when this happens, through greater equality, will we start to see the global change needed to achieve conflict resolution.”

 

“We call on all international aid organisations to tackle the issue of structural racism head-on.”


Image: detail from report cover. Credit: Nash Weerasekera // The Jacky Winter Group

