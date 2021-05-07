Octopus seeks two small charities for three-year partnerships

Energy and investment group Octopus is inviting applications from eligible small charities to help “create a more sustainable planet and revitalise healthcare”.

It is looking for one environmental charity and one health charity with which to partner from 2021 to 2024.

The selected small charities will benefit from the company’s time, expertise, and money “to supercharge your charity’s impact, particularly as you build back after the pandemic”.

In particular each charity partner will receive:

£45,000 of unrestricted funding

“the power of Octopus people fundraising for you”

“significant amounts of time and skill-sharing” from Octopus people, including IT, marketing, finance, HR, and other specialisms

a dedicated Octopus Giving team to help you make the most of the partnership

Eligible charities

To be eligible charities must have:

environment or health as a core part of their mission

a UK registered charity number

annual income of between £500,000 and £1.5m

a range of individual and team volunteering opportunities available for Octopus people

Applications must be made by 14 May 2021 and shortlisted charities will be informed by 21 May 2021. These charities will then be invited to pitch to Octopus staff in June.

Octopus has previously worked with The Choir With No Name, FoodCyle and MyBnk.

