Octopus seeks two small charities for three-year partnerships

7 May 2021

Energy and investment group Octopus is inviting applications from eligible small charities to help “create a more sustainable planet and revitalise healthcare”.

It is looking for one environmental charity and one health charity with which to partner from 2021 to 2024.

The selected small charities will benefit from the company’s time, expertise, and money “to supercharge your charity’s impact, particularly as you build back after the pandemic”.

In particular each charity partner will receive:

Eligible charities

To be eligible charities must have:

Applications must be made by 14 May 2021 and shortlisted charities will be informed by 21 May 2021. These charities will then be invited to pitch to Octopus staff in June.

Octopus has previously worked with The Choir With No Name, FoodCyle and MyBnk.

