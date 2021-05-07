CHAS becomes first UK achiever of new Investing in Volunteers standard

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) is celebrating after being the first organisation in the UK to achieve the new Investing in Volunteers (IiV) standard, the official UK quality standard in volunteering.

The new IiV standard was officially launched in March 2021 and highlights good practice in volunteer management while emphasising the value that an organisation puts on volunteers.

Fiona Harvey, Head of Volunteering at CHAS (pictured) said:

“CHAS is proud to achieve the Investing in Volunteers standard. By signing up to be assessed as part of IiV, we’re making a public commitment to volunteers and high-quality volunteer management. “The assessment process itself provides us with a great opportunity to engage with staff about volunteering and to learn from volunteers’ experiences of CHAS. Volunteers tell us that they enjoy volunteering with CHAS and it’s great to know that we’re on the right track and can use this feedback to plan in the longer-term.”

CHAS was the first organisation in Scotland to achieve the IiV standard in 2005 and, having been through the assessment process for the fifth time in March 2021, they are the first achievers of the new Investing in Volunteers standard in Scotland.

Allana Fotheringham, IiV Manager, said:

“We are delighted to have CHAS as the first achiever on the new IiV 2021 standard, continuing to show their commitment to IiV and their volunteers, leading the way for maintaining good practice in volunteering.”

What is the Investing in Volunteers standard?

Investing in Volunteers (IiV) is the UK quality standard for good practice in volunteer management. Through 6 different areas it helps organisations assess the quality of their volunteer management and involvement, prove and improve the effectiveness of their work with volunteers, and enhance their organisation’s reputation.

It is led by Volunteer Scotland in Scotland, Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) in Wales and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland. Volunteer Now is currently the key contact for organisations in England. Volunteer Ireland is working in partnership with Volunteer Now to deliver the standard in the Republic of Ireland.

