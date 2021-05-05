Next week sees new festival of data for charity sector

The first Data4Good Festival takes place next week – from 10-13 May, showcasing charities using data to increase their impact.

The Data4Good Festival is being hosted by DataKind UK, in partnership with around 20 other charities and infrastructure and support bodies, with content for those new to using data, as well as for those who are more experienced.

People from more than 60 different organisations will be speaking at the Festival. Among those presenting are:

British Red Cross

Change Grow Live

Teach First

Citizens Advice

Street League

London’s Air Ambulance

HEAR Equality and Human Rights Network

Peabody Housing Association

Turn2Us

Funders will also be showcasing their own data use, including London Funders and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation.

Among the topics being discussed are:

How charities have used data to transform their impact

How to produce data visualisations

How to make the best use of CRM

How to “decolonise” data to make sure it avoids systemic bias

How to make data tell a story

How to use data science – including natural language processing and modelling – to improve service delivery

How to use specific tools – like Tableau, Microsoft power tools and Google’s data suite

Tickets cost between £45 (for charities with incomes under £100,000) and £95 (for charities with incomes over £1m) and are available here. The Festival is run on a not for profit basis, and there is also a bursary scheme available to help those for whom the ticket price is a barrier. More information on this can be requested by emailing festival@datakind.org.uk. The full programme for the festival is available to view here.

Giselle Cory, Executive Director of DataKind UK, said:

“In 2018, the first Data4Good conference took place, hosted by Data Orchard and partners, and we were pleased and surprised by how much engagement and enthusiasm there was for this subject in the charity sector. Since then, the pandemic has underlined the importance of data in helping organisations to respond to changing needs in their communities, and continue to deliver high quality services during times of change. “Data has never been higher on the agenda than it is now. We’re learning more and more how important it is that charities have access to good information for all sorts of reasons – to plan finances, deliver services, and maximise impact. So we’re delighted to welcome an amazing line up of speakers from charities big and small to talk to us at the Data4Good Festival.”

