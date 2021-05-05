Free webinar series for charity finance professionals
Charity auditors and advisers Sayer Vincent is offering a series of free webinars this Spring and Summer, tailored to support the development of finance professionals in charities and other social purpose organisations.
Covering key areas including Charity tax made simple and Tax for fundraisers, all sessions will be delivered live in webinar format. They include a slide presentation, video window of speaker, live Q&A box collated and structured by a Chair, and the ability to share other handouts during the session. For those that can’t attend, each webinar will be available on demand for a limited period afterwards.
Jonathan Orchard, Partner at Sayer Vincent said:
“As lockdown is starting to ease and restrictions are lifted there is light at the end of the tunnel for charities that have struggled during the pandemic. However, the strain on finances will not disappear overnight, and finance professionals will continue being at the forefront of their charity’s recovery.
“During the pandemic we moved our seminar series online which has meant more organisations have been able to benefit from our expertise. Our team will be showing charities how to become more effective in how they manage their finances and achieve the best outcomes for their beneficiaries.
“We are running sessions on charity tax covering the rules, how they apply to charities and common situations charities face. Understanding tax is essential, especially when it comes to fundraising. With opportunities and ideas likely to increase as we move out of lockdown its imperative charities are aware of the rules and possible tax implications.”
Kate Donnelly, Membership Manager, Fields in Trust who attended one of the previous sessions said:
“The VAT and gift aid training session was really enlightening and showed me new ways in which we can save money and claim tax back. It was clearly presented and explained; I’d highly recommend it to other charitable organisations.”
Webinar programme for 2021
Charity tax made simple. Sayer Vincent breaks down the key points
– 11 May 2021 – VAT: income status
– 12 May 2021 – VAT: recovery & reliefs
– 13 May 2021 – Gift Aid
– 14 May 2021 – Trading & rates relief
Tax for fundraisers. Practical tips on managing the tax and VAT aspects of events and other fundraising methods such as membership schemes
– 15 June 2021 – Gift Aid: the basics
– 16 June 2021 – Fundraising events (VAT & Gift Aid)
– 17 June 2021 – Corporate support & membership
More information and booking is via the Sayer Vincent site.
