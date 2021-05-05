DeafKidz ‘you’re on mute’ detector launches to raise funds from video calls

With the use of video calls rocketing during the pandemic, DeafKidz International has developed a ‘you’re on mute’ detector and is calling on the nation to donate whenever the classic phrase is mentioned in their online business meetings and digital social gatherings.

Developed with fundraising consultancy Wayforward, the tool is being launched during Deaf Awareness Week, which takes place this week, 3– 9 May. It aims to raise funds to help deaf children worldwide, as well as awareness of how for a deaf child in a low-income country where no one knows sign language, their entire community is often on mute.

Using Google’s voice recognition technology, the tool will detect whenever the phrase is mentioned and will prompt a donation amount at the end of each call based on the total figure. It can be accessed through the campaign website.

The money raised will go towards empowering deaf children and young people across the globe to lead their fullest lives, safely and in their communication mode of choice, supporting them to succeed just like their hearing peers.

Steve Crump, Founder and Chair of DeafKidz International, said:

“Deafness is the third largest disability globally but the least resourced. This leads to deaf children and young people being especially vulnerable to abuse and exploitation; denied the means to live safely without fear of abuse and denied access to communication. This ground-breaking campaign will lead to a better future for thousands of deaf children across the globe.”

