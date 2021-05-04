How to take part in June’s National Lottery Open Week

National Lottery Open Week takes place in June, providing a way to say thank you to its players for the support they help to provide good causes.

Since March 2020, over £1billion of National Lottery funding has helped communities, people and organisations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The National Lottery is asking National Lottery funded organisations and attractions to give something back to players with a special offer to say #ThanksToYou between 5 and 13 June.

This could be free entry or another deal, and is for visitors who show a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard.

An annual initiative, National Lottery Open Week began in 2017 and has grown to include 650 offers, reaching 14 million people. It is advertised with a major National Lottery campaign, and previous participants have reported increased visitor numbers and interaction on their social media channels. Many have also received national and local media coverage during the week.

While many offer free entry, other deals suggested by the National Lottery could include:

– Discounted or 2-for-1 tickets

– Complimentary tea and cake

– Free parking

– A free gift

– Access to a space or experience usually closed to the public

If physical access to your site won’t be possible in June, there are other ways to get involved in Open Week digitally, such as through offering:

– Free access to online workshops

– A discount at your online shop

– A free digital tour of your attraction

– An exclusive Open Week online Q&A session with a curator or project leader

– A voucher for a free gift that can be redeemed once your site has re-opened

More information, plus further inspiration and resources, is available from this link.

266 total views, 70 views today