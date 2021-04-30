Frances Longley joins ActionAid as CEO, & other charity mover news

Frances Longley has been announced as the next CEO of ActionAid, while Big Society Capital, Birmingham Women’s & Children’s Hospital Charity, and Royal Brompton & Harefields Hospitals Charity also have new CEOs – and other sector recruitment news.

Frances Longley joins ActionAid UK as CEO

Frances Longley has been appointed CEO of ActionAid UK, taking up her position in mid-May. Longley has more than 25 years’ experience in the not-for-profit sector. Most recently, she was Executive Director for Programmes & Policy at CARE International UK, where her department portfolio included global leadership on women’s economic justice and inclusive governance. Before this, she was Chief Executive of Amref Health Africa UK, and Director of Communications and Brand at Unicef UK. She has also spent time living and working in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) and Afghanistan. Since March 2018, Longley has also co-chaired the UK NGO sector’s work on leadership and culture for safeguarding, co-authoring Bond’s new culture tool for leaders. She is a trustee of the Joffe Charitable Trust and a member of the BBC’s Appeals Advisory Committee.

New trustees for Heart of England Community Foundation

Heart of England Community Foundation has announced that Jasmin Koasha (pictured) and Calum Nisbet have been appointed as trustees, following the charity’s record-breaking 12 months, which has seen it award over £5.7m to community projects since the start of the pandemic. Koasha, a solicitor at Anthony Collins Solicitors, and Nisbet, the Commercial Director at Black Country Chamber of Commerce, will bring a combined 34 years’ of business experience to the roles, and are expected to play an instrumental part in the charity’s plans to navigate a post-pandemic world. They will sit alongside 12 other trustees.

Mark Brider appointed CEO at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity has appointed Mark Brider as Chief Executive Officer. Brider will be responsible for leading the transformational development and delivery of the charity’s long-term strategy, increasing its base of supporters to significantly grow its charitable income. Brider’s career started in banking where he spent just under 30 years working across a number of disciplines, including wealth management and private banking for a major global banking group. After setting up his own consultancy service providing personalised and bespoke advice to high-net worth individuals, Brider offered his services to Children with Cancer UK. Soon after he was appointed CEO where he spent 18 months.

Three new Directors for Spirit of 2012

Spirit of 2012 has appointed three new Directors: Hayley Bennett (pictured), Kirsty Ewen and Bethany Steventon-Crinks. The appointments are a further step in Spirit of 2012’s work to amplify the voice of young people, embed diversity from the top, and cultivate a user-led approach to programming. All three women have previously served on Spirit of 2012’s Youth Advisory Panel, which has been responsible for designating the Youth Challenge Fund and participating more widely on recruitment and interview panels and committee meetings, since it started in 2014. Spirit of 2012’s Board now has an average age of 42, compared to the sector average of 57. Hayley Bennett is an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Consultant and campaigner, Kirsty Ewen is a swimming coach, mental health campaigner and an ambassador for Scottish Swimming’s Young Volunteer Programme, and Bethany Steventon-Crinks is a theatre maker, facilitator and qualified youth worker.

Bayo Adelaja joins CRUK as trustee

Cancer Research UK has appointed Bayo Adelaja as a trustee. Adelaja is Founder and CEO of open innovation racial justice organisation Do It Now Now. She also currently sits on the People and Remuneration Committee at Royal Voluntary Service, advising on the development of key anti-racism and inclusion strategies to empower stakeholders across the charity. Adelaja also sits on Access – The Foundation for Social Investment’s Flexible Finance Investment Committee, and is a Trustee at Prince’s Trust International and Centre for London. In 2020 she was recognised by the Mayor of London’s Pay it Forward campaign as one of the top five people supporting the city’s business community.

Mick McGuire joins Tŷ Hafan as trustee

Tŷ Hafan has announced the appointment of Mick McGuire, a former director of economic growth and development for Welsh Government, to its board of trustees. McGuire is former chief executive of Peter Alan Estate Agents and Principality Property Services, and joins the board having retired from Welsh Government where he was director for economic growth and development. McGuire’s 30-year career in financial services has included a number of roles for the Principality Building Society at general manager and director level. He is originally from Belfast and has lived in Wales for the past 35 years.

Photograph: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY

CHAS appoints Peta Hay Chair of its Board

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – CHAS – has officially announced Peta Hay as the next Chair of its Board. Fife-based Hay is an experienced business leader and has already served on the Board for nearly four years. As Chair, she will provide guidance and direction to the CHAS Board and its committees, drawing on her career in retail and leadership development. Hay will take up the post when the current Chair, George Reid retires in September after serving 12 years as a trustee of the charity and four years as Chair.

Open Society Foundations names Daniela Schwarzer Executive Director for Europe and Eurasia

Open Society Foundations has announced that Daniela Schwarzer will take on the newly created role of Executive Director for Europe and Eurasia from 1 May. Schwarzer will lead and bring together Open Society’s work across both regions, overseeing advocacy and grant making activities. An expert in European affairs and international relations, since 2016, she has served as Director and CEO of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). Prior to leading DGAP, she was a member of the executive team of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, and spent eight years at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, where she led the European integration department from 2008 to 2013.

Big Society Capital appoints Stephen Muers as CEO

The Big Society Capital Board has appointed Stephen Muers as CEO with effect from 1 May. Muers has been at Big Society Capital since 2016, working for four years as Head of Strategy and Market Development and more recently as interim CEO since May 2020. Muers joined Big Society Capital from the Civil Service, where he held the post of Director, Criminal Justice Policy, and before that, senior posts in the Cabinet Office and Department for Energy and Climate Change. He is a Trustee of Fair Trials International, the global criminal justice watchdog, and Chair of Trustees for Friends Provident Foundation.

Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity appoints Richard Bowyer as CEO

Richard Bowyer will be the new Chief Executive of Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, taking over the running of the charity from 10 May, following the retirement of the current CEO, Gill Raikes. Bowyer was previously Director of Marketing and Public Fundraising at Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, with responsibilities incorporating digital engagement, individual giving, community fundraising and innovation. Before that he was Head of Global Brand Strategy for BT plc, where he developed marketing strategy for BT’s London 2012 sponsorship.

78 total views, 78 views today