Good causes invited to enter competition for new website worth up to £15K

A new website worth up to £15,000 is on offer from Steadfast Collective with community focused good causes invited to enter a competition to win it.

UK-based businesses, charities, and non-profits that are championing their communities can enter or be nominated, with a deadline of 24 May. Once entries are in, Steadfast Collective will shortlist entrants and open up voting to the general public, with the winner announced in June.

Announcing our £15,000 website giveaway, 2021!



The past year has been tough. We want to give back to a business, charity or organisation that champion community by giving them the gift of a new website worth £15,000.



ENTER TODAY: https://t.co/CqLLPowBMR pic.twitter.com/rDTlz4GQH1 — Steadfast Collective (@steadfast_uk) April 27, 2021

The winner will receive a problem framing workshop to ensure everyone involved in the project understands the community’s aims and goals before embarking upon creating the new website, website design undertaken by Steadfast Collective’s design partner Lobo Creative, a website using the CMS best suited to their requirements, such as Shopify, Craft CMS, or WordPress, and a year of Steadfast+ – its fully-managed website plan including managed hosting and technical support.

This is the second time Steadfast Collective has given away a website. In 2019, to celebrate its fourth birthday, it ran a similar giveaway for Hampshire-based businesses and non-profits, with The QE2 Activity Centre receiving website design, development and new photography as part of their competition prize.

Applications are via the Steadfast Collective website.

