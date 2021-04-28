4 funds currently open for applications

28 April 2021

Grants are available for projects supporting blind and partially sighted people, for those helping to reduce carbon emissions, and for local charities and community groups running a range of activities.

Thomas Pocklington Trust grant programme now open

Grants are available for projects that will deliver positive outcomes for blind and partially sighted people in the UK, from Thomas Pocklington Trust’s grant programme.

The Trust is inviting applications for projects providing support locally, regionally or nationally in the following priority areas:

TPT will also consider research and technology projects that support the key funding themes above.

Organisations wishing to submit an application should visit TPT’s grants page.  Closing date for applications within this tranche of funding is 14 May 2021.

Charles Colquhoun, CEO at Thomas Pocklington Trust, said:

“We are keen to support projects and services across the UK that align with our priority areas.  I would stress that funding is limited and urge prospective applicants to study the funding guidelines carefully before applying.

 

“Further tranches of grants will be announced over the year. Whilst all grant applications that meet the funding criteria will be considered, it is expected that most grants awarded will be under £25k to increase the reach of the programme.”

Funding for charities to reduce carbon emissions in Britain

The Energy Redress Scheme is offering a total budget of £750,000 for its April 2021 funding round, for working to reduce carbon emissions in Britain.

Grants of between £50,000 and £500,000 are available for projects that:

Examples of the types of carbon emissions reduction projects that could be funded include:

The funding can support both capital and revenue costs for projects lasting up to two years.

Registered charities in England, Scotland and Wales that are registered with the Energy Redress Scheme and have passed the due diligence process are eligible to apply

The deadline for applications is 6 May at 5pm.

Funding opportunity for UK community groups from Boost Drinks

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Boost Drinks has launched the Choose Now Change Lives programme with grants to support community groups with the delivery of activities supporting people in their local area.

Examples include:

The programme fund has a total value of £20,000 and in each application round, three groups will be shortlisted, with the overall winner put out to a public vote. Organisations will be notified with the public casting their votes for the organisation that they would like to receive a grant.

Organisations can bid for grants of between £1,000 and £10,000.

The Round 1 deadline for applications is 9 May 2021 (23.59pm).

Persimmon Community Champions programme invites applications for 2021 awards

Persimmon’s Community Champions invites charities and groups to apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match what they have already raised themselves, with money available every month.

Each of the Persimmon Homes 31 business units, and its PLC head office give away up to £1,000 each to two community organisations or charities each month. Applications can be made at any time, with no deadlines.

This year, the Community Champions programme is open to all and does not have a specific focus.

Groups are invited to fill in an online form, explaining why they deserve the donation, how much money they have raised and how much they need for a donation. This application will then be forwarded to the nearest local Persimmon business.

Winners will be informed directly during the month following their selection and charities and groups that are unsuccessful are welcome to apply again.

