4 funds currently open for applications

Grants are available for projects supporting blind and partially sighted people, for those helping to reduce carbon emissions, and for local charities and community groups running a range of activities.

We have opened our new #grants programme. We're inviting applications for projects to deliver positive outcomes for blind and partially sighted people in areas of #Education, #Employment, #Engagement,#Collaboration and #Sustainability.



Find out more: https://t.co/wQMppYyco0 — Thomas Pocklington Trust (@TPTgeneral) April 22, 2021

Thomas Pocklington Trust grant programme now open

Grants are available for projects that will deliver positive outcomes for blind and partially sighted people in the UK, from Thomas Pocklington Trust’s grant programme.

The Trust is inviting applications for projects providing support locally, regionally or nationally in the following priority areas:

Education: Enabling opportunities for blind and partially sighted children and young people in and entering education;

Employment: Creating employment opportunities for blind and partially sighted people;

Engagement: Facilitating the voice and encouraging self-determination of blind and partially sighted people;

Collaboration and Sustainability: Promoting positive change to improve the sustainability of the sight loss sector.

TPT will also consider research and technology projects that support the key funding themes above.

Organisations wishing to submit an application should visit TPT’s grants page. Closing date for applications within this tranche of funding is 14 May 2021.

Charles Colquhoun, CEO at Thomas Pocklington Trust, said:

“We are keen to support projects and services across the UK that align with our priority areas. I would stress that funding is limited and urge prospective applicants to study the funding guidelines carefully before applying. “Further tranches of grants will be announced over the year. Whilst all grant applications that meet the funding criteria will be considered, it is expected that most grants awarded will be under £25k to increase the reach of the programme.”

⚡Round 11 of the Energy Redress Scheme funding is now open⚡



The new funding round will close to applications at 5pm on Thursday 6 May 2021. There is a total of £4.8 million available in funding to charities in England, Scotland and Wales.



Find out morehttps://t.co/1B27ZU7RFE pic.twitter.com/48ErfyAVpA — Energy Redress Scheme (@EnergyRedressUK) April 13, 2021

Funding for charities to reduce carbon emissions in Britain

The Energy Redress Scheme is offering a total budget of £750,000 for its April 2021 funding round, for working to reduce carbon emissions in Britain.

Grants of between £50,000 and £500,000 are available for projects that:

Demonstrate measurable and lasting reductions in the carbon intensity of energy end use and accelerate the transition to net zero carbon

Show a realistic prospect of delivering broadly replicable benefits to existing and/or future energy consumers

Prove to be efficiently managed throughout the project

Examples of the types of carbon emissions reduction projects that could be funded include:

Capital or development funding to bridge the viability gap and enable the development of renewable energy projects that benefit energy consumers.

Projects that explore approaches to engaging end users with carbon saving measures such as demand side management, virtual power plants, smart EV charging, and microgrids.

Innovative projects increasing community ownership of – or engagement with – energy assets that reduce carbon emissions.

Initiatives that seek to increase the uptake, accessibility and affordability of carbon reduction improvements for energy consumers such as renewable heating and power or super insulation.

The funding can support both capital and revenue costs for projects lasting up to two years.

Registered charities in England, Scotland and Wales that are registered with the Energy Redress Scheme and have passed the due diligence process are eligible to apply

The deadline for applications is 6 May at 5pm.

A share of £20,000 can do big things in your local community. Don’t miss out on grabbing a piece of the action. Start your grant application now 👇 — Boost Drinks (@Boost_Drinks) March 15, 2021

Funding opportunity for UK community groups from Boost Drinks

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Boost Drinks has launched the Choose Now Change Lives programme with grants to support community groups with the delivery of activities supporting people in their local area.

Examples include:

Community groups that bring the local community together

Homeless charities that help rough sleepers to find shelter and help provide them with the support they need

Food banks that provide food and essential supplies for families or individuals in crisis.

The programme fund has a total value of £20,000 and in each application round, three groups will be shortlisted, with the overall winner put out to a public vote. Organisations will be notified with the public casting their votes for the organisation that they would like to receive a grant.

Organisations can bid for grants of between £1,000 and £10,000.

The Round 1 deadline for applications is 9 May 2021 (23.59pm).

Persimmon Community Champions programme invites applications for 2021 awards

Persimmon’s Community Champions invites charities and groups to apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match what they have already raised themselves, with money available every month.

Each of the Persimmon Homes 31 business units, and its PLC head office give away up to £1,000 each to two community organisations or charities each month. Applications can be made at any time, with no deadlines.

This year, the Community Champions programme is open to all and does not have a specific focus.

Groups are invited to fill in an online form, explaining why they deserve the donation, how much money they have raised and how much they need for a donation. This application will then be forwarded to the nearest local Persimmon business.

Winners will be informed directly during the month following their selection and charities and groups that are unsuccessful are welcome to apply again.

