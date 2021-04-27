GOSH Charity and M&S mark 10-year £3m partnership

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) this year marks 10 years of partnership with Marks & Spencer. During that time M&S, its employees and customers have donated £3 million to support GOSH’s work helping seriously ill children from across the UK who are treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The funds raised have supported projects including:

research into child nutrition

a bedroom in the state-of-the-art Mittal Children’s Medical Centre at the hospital

support services for families, such as GOSH’s renowned Play team, who help children prepare for treatments and support them through their recovery through play.

Support through COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic M&S also supported GOSH by providing essential items such as fresh food and meals for the hospital’s dedicated staff to have during shifts.

Sparks

As well as fundraising events and initiatives the partnership has generated income through M&S loyalty reward scheme Sparks. GOSH Charity is one of the partner charities that customers can choose to support by donating 1p with every purchase.

Taste Buds

This year also marks the relaunch and expansion of the Taste Buds food range for children aged 4-10, which has been developed with nutrition experts at GOSH. For every pack sold, 5p will be donated to GOSH Charity.

Marks & Spencer’s Taste Buds range, raising funds for GOSH Charity from each sale

The money raised will help fund the hospital’s urgent needs, including state-of-the-art medical technology; pioneering research programmes into treatments and cures for rare conditions; patient and family support services; and to create new child-focused environments that help children feel safe and calm during their appointments, treatments and recovery.

GOSH Charity’s director of fundraising, Liz Tait, thanked M&S staff for their support of the hospital’s workforce during 2020’s pandemic, adding:

“We are thrilled to be celebrating ten years of partnership with M&S this year. “We are really excited about the Taste Buds range that has been developed with nutrition experts at GOSH and would like to say a massive thank you to M&S for all of their invaluable support.”

139 total views, 139 views today