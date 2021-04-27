10 community health and wellbeing charities win 2021 GSK IMPACT Awards

Ten UK charities have been named as winners of the 2021 GSK IMPACT Awards for their work improving health and wellbeing in their communities.

The charities were chosen from more than 350 organisations. Winners receive £30,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by health and care charity The King’s Fund.

The 10 winners of the 2021 GSK IMPACT Awards, which opened for entries last July, are:

· Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, which supports the mental and physical health of people living in the Bogside and Brandywell area of Londonderry

· Healthworks Newcastle, which tackles preventable ill health in disadvantaged communities across Newcastle

· Hounslow Youth Counselling Service, which offers free counselling to young people who live, work or study in the London Borough of Hounslow

· MumsAid Maternal Mental Health Support, which supports new and expectant mothers across Greenwich, London

· Nexus NI, which supports people who have experienced rape or sexual abuse across Northern Ireland

· Redthread, which helps young people in London and the Midlands who have been affected by violence or exploitation to make a positive transition into adulthood

· Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support, which offers support in the community to people who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse

· Somerset and Wessex Eating Disorder Association, which empowers people affected by eating disorders to take control of their recovery

· Streetwise Young People’s Project, which addresses physical and mental health challenges for young people across Newcastle

· The Wish Centre, which tackles domestic abuse across Blackburn with a whole-family approach to support women and improve relationships

An overall winner will be announced at the GSK IMPACT Awards Ceremony on 14 September, and will receive an additional £10,000. As well as the winners, 10 runners up were also chosen, each receiving a £3,000 donation.

Photo: King’s Fund

The GSK IMPACT Awards programme also aims to develop leaders in the charity sector, and all winners are invited to take part in a tailored leadership development programme run by The King’s Fund. Following this, they are invited to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Network, a UK-wide network of more than 95 previous award winners who work together to develop leaders, find new ways of working and provide mutual support.

Katie Pinnock, Director UK Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said:

“We are extremely proud of the GSK IMPACT Awards programme, which will be launching its 25th year in July. This year’s winners are making a huge difference to so many people’s lives, and it’s an honour to be able to recognise and support the work that they are doing, especially after such a turbulent year. “The 10 winners offer help with a wide range of issues across the UK. It’s inspiring to see the different ways that these outstanding charities are engaging and supporting their communities and constantly finding new and innovative ways to deliver their services in trying times.”

We are thrilled to announce that Redthread has won a @GSK IMPACT Award!



It is an honour for our work supporting young people in hospitals across London, Birmingham and Nottingham to be recognised in this way.



Read more here➡️ https://t.co/kPbUL2xPlg



#GSKIMPACTUK @TheKingsFund pic.twitter.com/pY48Juxg8p — Redthread (@Redthreadyouth) April 27, 2021

Lisa Weaks, Assistant Director, Leadership and Organisational Development, at The King’s Fund, said:

“The past year has been incredibly tough for charities, many of which have seen increased demand, reduced funding and an increased need for their services. We are proud to support the ten winning charities, all of which have gone above and beyond to respond to new challenges while remaining dedicated to their cause. Charity leaders have faced intense responsibility and pressure throughout the pandemic, so we hope they will benefit from the development and support opportunities offered by the GSK IMPACT Awards.”

Watch the work of the winners

Congratulations to the winners 🏆 of the 2021 GSK IMPACT Awards 👏. Check out the great work these charities do to improve health and wellbeing in communities across the UK: https://t.co/xtCP9TFp1q #GSKIMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/LlJWAvvHAT — GSK (@GSK) April 27, 2021

161 total views, 161 views today