Empowering Women Fund offers grants from £500 to £25,000

A new fund is now offering grants from £500 to £25,000 to support women’s groups and women’s organisations across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. It has been launched as many women face greater gender inequality following the effects of Covid-19.

The Empowering Women Fund is part of the Labyrinth Project, a Tampon Tax project led by Solace, the UK charity which has over 45 years’ experience working with survivors of violence against women and girls (VAWG). The funding will provide help for a range of issues, from violence against women and girls, to financial, employment, and legal support to help build their resilience.

The fund is designed to support all women including women living with additional, intersectional forms of disadvantage such as disability, unemployment, complex drugs and alcohol issues and violence against women and girls.

As such, the fund “particularly welcomes applications from marginalised communities and in particular from minoritised women, women with disabilities (including sensory and learning disabilities) and lower income women from all class backgrounds”.

Fiona Dwyer, CEO of Solace said:

“Solace is delighted to be launching its first external grant scheme as part of the Labyrinth Project. The Empowering Women Fund will allow women’s organisations to help women navigate the complex issues they face and ensure that we have a strong and vibrant women’s sector in the future.”

Minister for Civil Society, Baroness Barran, added:

“Vulnerable women and girls need our support more than ever in this difficult year, and these grants will help keep vital services going for thousands across the country.”

Applying for a grant

Eligible organisations can apply for seed funding grants of £500-£1,000, which are available to small women’s groups to establish and run micro empowerment projects in their local area that support women to build skills and confidence, and decrease social isolation.

Larger women’s sector grants of £1,000 – £25,000 are also available for women’s groups and organisations to develop capacity to respond to changing needs in their communities

Organisations that support women can visit Solace to apply for a grant.

