New fundraising event from Wonderful.org invites people to make May Miles Better for good causes

Wonderful.org is inviting people to walk 100,000 miles and raise £100,000 for UK charities this May, with its Miles Better campaign.

Miles Better will be raising funds for three headline charities: Amnesty International UK, Cancer Research UK and the National Emergencies Trust, and Wonderful.org’s fee-free model means that every penny donated will be passed directly into charities’ bank accounts.

Other charities are also invited to get involved, and can contact Wonderful.org to get their own Miles Better charity page that they can use to showcase their fundraisers’ efforts.

Participants, dubbed the Wonderful Warriors, are challenged to clock up their miles during the 31 days of May doing any activity they wish, from running to skating. Wonderful.org wants to reach an overall target of 100,000 miles and has integrated with Strava to help people keep track of their distances.

Wonderful’s Kieron James said:

“We all need something to pep us up a little after long, gloomy lockdowns. This is the perfect opportunity to be part of something bigger and better, and the extra little spark some of us need to get the trainers on and the steps in. It’s great to have such a sense of purpose, achievement and team-spirit.”

Mhairi Sharp, CEO of The National Emergencies Trust, said:

“We’re inviting #WonderfulWarriors to walk, cycle, run, dance or skate a mile a day through May – equivalent to conquering the highest peaks in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in one month. By getting moving, you can help to move mountains for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Raising funds for the National Emergencies Trust’s Coronavirus Appeal will help charities and groups across the four nations to keep stepping up for those in need in their communities.”

