DPD & Asos partner in scheme to help customers donate unwanted clothing to charity

Asos and DPD are partnering on a circular economy initiative to help customers donate their unwanted clothes to charity.

DPD’s ReLove service launched on 12 April – the same day charity shops were able to reopen – and sees the delivery company collect clothing donations from Asos customers and deliver them free of charge to Scope, Marie Curie, British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross or The Children’s Society.

The service is available through the Your DPD app, which currently has some 9 million users, and allows Asos customers expecting a delivery to arrange for DPD to pick up their clothing donation when they drop off the order. Customers book the pick up through the app, and either choose which of the five charities they want to donate their clothing to, or let the app decide. Donations can also be Gift Aided.

We’ve teamed up as an exclusive partner of DPD UK to launch ReLove, a new initiative where you can donate pre-loved clothing to one of five charities via you ASOS delivery 📦 — ASOS (@ASOS) April 21, 2021

Clothing donations must be packaged up, and DPD is encouraging people to reuse old packaging to make the service greener.

In its first phase, ReLove is only available for ASOS customers expecting a DPD delivery, although during April UK DPD staff are also being encouraged to use it to help kickstart the scheme.

In an announcement on the DPD site, Olly Craughan, its General Manager of Sustainability, says:

“ReLove is another way for us to help cut emissions, reduce waste and raise money for charities at the same time. It’s also great to team up with ASOS on another smart solution for their customers.”

Patrik Silén, the Chief Strategy Officer for ASOS also comments:

“Our focus has always been on providing our customers with an outstanding retail experience, and a key element of that is giving them opportunities to shop with us more responsibly. “We know that our customers are very active in donating their pre-loved clothing and that they see it as a great way of keeping products in use and out of landfill, so partnering with DPD on the ReLove initiative is a natural fit for us.”

