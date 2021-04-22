Most video meetings start at lunch-time, & other insights

Data released by video meetings company Whereby has shone some light on video meeting behaviour across the globe.

Whereby’s analysis of how people used its platform shows that most meetings start between 12 and 1pm, with the Philippines hosting the most international meetings, followed by Taiwan, Canada, the US, and Australia.

Before the pandemic, some 46% of calls made from the UK were to people in other countries. After 15 March, that figure dropped to 15.3% as more people turned to video calls to keep in touch with all their contacts.

The busiest time of all last year however on Whereby.com was at the end of April. Video meetings increased by 57% compared to the daily average on 24, 28 and 30 April– with 28 April the busiest day of all.

At the other end of the spectrum, the quietest day for video meetings over the last year was New Year’s Day, which saw a 99% decrease compared to the daily average

34% of one-on-one meetings are scheduled spontaneously, and 66% of individuals surveyed said they multitasked on calls with 68% of these people checking emails during video meetings, and a quarter 25% texting.

Main image: Jagrit Parajuli from Pixabay

