Nonprofit network launches set of behaviours to support organisational development

A network of nonprofits have come together to launch a set of seven behaviours to support organisational development in the sector.

The network includes Shift, NPC, IVAR and NCVO with the project funded in partnership by Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales and The National Lottery Community Fund.

Patterns for Change is the result of eight months’ development with more than 200 charities, practitioners and funders, and the website offers a number of activities and resources designed to help charities and nonprofits build stronger, more resilient and more flexible organisations.

The set of seven behaviours are designed for regular practice. They aim to put the people working in nonprofits at the centre of change to better lead how organisation development is shaped for them, their teams and in their network.

These are:

Know your why

Set directions together

Listen and share bravely

Build on what’s strong

Know by trying

Understand your limits

Connect generously



These will be shared and showcased at a free virtual launch event taking place at 1-3pm on Tuesday 27 April. Speakers include experts and practitioners including Mama Ujuaje, Cat Ainsworth, Tessa Cooper, Jon Barnes, Emily Bazalgette, Sabrina Ellis and Sophia Parker.

Patterns for Change also encourages people to share their experiences and contribute their own examples and real life practices through the website.

Elly de Decker, Director of England funding at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“Patterns for Change has consulted and collaborated with nonprofits, practitioners and funders to help better understand how the nonprofit sector can become more agile, stronger and resilient, through good organisational development practices – something so important in today’s society. We know sharing this learning widely is key to helping the nonprofit sector develop and in turn, to better support the communities they serve.”

232 total views, 9 views today