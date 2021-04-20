Green Match Fund aims to raise £1m for environmental charities

Coordinated environmental fundraising campaign, the inaugural ‘Green Match Fund’, launches on 22 April, to coincide with this years #EarthDay.

Over 100 charities are participating in the campaign including Friends of the Earth, Surfers Against Sewage and ClientEarth.

Launched by The Big Give, Green Match Fund runs for one week until 29 April, and seeks to incentivise public support for environmental charities by offering to match donations to participating charities. The aim is to raise £1m, with donations made to participating charities to be matched thanks to “Champion” funders, sourced by the Big Give and The Environmental Funders Network. These include The Reed Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Oglesby Charitable Trust, Michael O’Mara Books, John Lewis Spedan Foundation, EQ Foundation amongst others.

In total, 113 charities are taking part, raising funds for a variety of projects, including

Friends of the Earth will raise funds for their efforts to lobby governments at the upcoming COP26 conference.

Surfers Against Sewage will raise funds to clean up beaches, rivers and towns across the UK.

ClientEarth will raise funds to use the power of the law to change the way we live in the world, and protect life on Earth.

By bringing the environmental charities together in a larger campaign tied into #EarthDay, the Big Give aims to draw attention to important environmental issues as well as help raise funds ahead of the environmental milestones occurring this year, like the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November.

Alex Day, Director of the Big Give, said:

“We’ve all felt the effects of Coronavirus over the course of the last year. It has had a huge impact on all of our lives. But issues such as the accelerating degradation of our natural environment, the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity threaten to alter our way of life in irreparable ways. Through the Green Match Fund, we have convened an incredible portfolio of charities who are working in innovative ways to address these issues. We have no doubt the public will respond by rallying behind these organisations, donating and having twice the impact.”

In a recent report conducted by the Big Give, almost two thirds (63%) of environmental charities reported a decrease in income in 2020 because of Covid-19. According to the same report, 1 in 5 environmental charities were planning to reduce service delivery as a result.

Image by flockine from Pixabay

118 total views, 118 views today