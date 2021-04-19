Scottish Charity Awards 2021 open for entries
The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) is inviting charities and individuals across the country to apply for its 15th annual charity awards.
The Scottish Charity Awards are designed to “highlight the best, most innovative and effective charity organisations and individuals from the past year, and celebrate those who make a difference in our communities”.
Award categories
The award categories are:
- Employee of the Year
- Trustee of the Year
- Community Action
- Campaign of the Year
- Charity of the Year
- Volunteer of the Year
- Digital Citizens
- Pioneering Project
- Climate Conscious
The winners will be decided by a panel of judges and announced on Friday 1 October 2021.
Last year’s awards
Last year the awards ceremony was hosted online for the first time, and as a result was attended by many more people that would attend the physical event.
SCVO say that “plans are still being finalised for the set-up this year”.
People’s Choice Award
All finalists will be entered into the People’s Choice Award. This award it put to public vote. Last year the hundreds of applications attracted over 31,000 votes.
Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive of SCVO, said:
“The past year has been challenging for everyone, but we have seen so many voluntary organisations providing incredible support to people and communities across the country. They have had to adapt and deliver new services, all while coping with limited resources and increased demand. We want the Awards to be an opportunity for this vital work to be both recognised and celebrated.”
She added that winning can “not only… promote an organisation’s cause and attract new funding streams, it can also give these organisations and the people who work and volunteer for them the recognition they deserve.”
Enter now
Entries to the Scottish Charity Awards 2021 are open until 5pm on Friday 14 May 2021.
