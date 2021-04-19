CIoF & Fundraising Regulator publish guidance for return of in-person events & community fundraising

The Fundraising Regulator and Chartered Institute of Fundraising have today published two new pieces of guidance to support charitable organisations as they plan their return to in-person events and community fundraising activities.

The guidance is in line with the Code of Fundraising Practice and Government guidance in place in each UK nation, and covers events and community fundraising activities and cash collections. Each piece sets out a framework to aid decision making for charitable community and events fundraising activity.

The guidance highlights relevant government regulations and identifies additional considerations that fundraising organisations should think about as they plan community fundraising activities, including social distancing requirements, conducting risk assessments, and capacity limits.

The publication of these two new pieces of guidance follows the publication last week of updated key principles and public fundraising guidance to support organisations as they resume public fundraising activities.

Charlotte Urwin, Head of Policy at the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“Our latest guidance on events and community fundraising, and cash collections, is an important addition to the existing suite of guidance we have published to support the safe and responsible return of public-facing fundraising activities. This guidance provides a framework that will help fundraisers make decisions about how to return to those activities as restrictions ease across the UK. “Before applying the guidance, fundraisers must check the relevant guidelines in the area where their fundraising is being carried out to account for specific guidance from the devolved nations.”

Daniel Fluskey, Head of Policy and External Affairs at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“This guidance will help charities and fundraisers navigate the return to physical community and events fundraising activities in a safe and carefully considered way. We have provided key considerations and provided links to relevant guidance to help charities as they put together their plans for weeks and months ahead. We know that some charities and supporters are really keen to return to in-person events and hope that this provides reassurance for organisations as they put in place future plans. “In England, some limited outdoor community and fundraising events are now able to return, with some indoor charity fundraising events able to return at Stage 3 (no earlier than 17th May). We expect further details to come out from other UK nations on their roadmaps and confirmation of when fundraising events can return and will work with our colleagues in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to get relevant information out to our members across the UK.”

