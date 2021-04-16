Ramadan fundraising round up

With Ramadan having started this week on 12 April, here’s a round up of some of the fundraising appeals taking place, from the Gift for All: One Gift – A Million Smiles campaign to The Cake Campaign.

Coalition of charities unite in Ramadan fundraising campaign

With this year’s Ramadan having commenced on Monday 12 April, Mercy Mission has partnered with Muslim Aid, Charity Right, and National Zakat Foundation with the aim of making “a million people smile” and raising funds to support their work.

Muslim Aid, Charity Right, National Zakat Foundation, and Mercy Mission will all benefit from the Gift for All: One Gift – A Million Smiles campaign, which encourages people to make a one-off donation or start a campaign of their own.

The proceeds will help fund the charities’ fight against hunger, natural disasters, and poverty faced by people in the UK and further afield. For example, for every £10 donation the coalition is able to provide five meals, and secure clean water for a family in the developing world.

Gift for All: One Gift – A Million Smiles will also fund educational work on the Islamic faith and improving understanding in the UK with the coalition’s aim to improve understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims this Ramadan.

WaterAid launches Zakat campaign

This Ramadan, WaterAid has launched its Zakat campaign. And for the first time, supporters can choose which country to support, with 100% of Zakat donations going directly to vulnerable communities.

WaterAid is inviting the Muslim community to support the charity’s Zakat appeal to help bring clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene to communities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Mali.

One of the five pillars of Islam, Zakat is an obligatory form of charity, with every adult Muslim whose savings exceed a set minimum required to donate 2.5% of accumulated savings to good causes that fall into specific categories. The international charity has collaborated with Islamic faith experts to develop a new Zakat policy and run projects that meet the principles of Zakat.

Our first delivery day is this Sunday inshAllah



We can’t wait to hand deliver your chocolate cake throughout England, Scotland and Wales 🚚



👉🏻Here’s some handy steps on how you can place an order on https://t.co/T8WxPEHWgl👈🏻#Cakes4Syria #TheCakeCampaign pic.twitter.com/qUfICb7ScM — #Cakes4Syria (@TheCakeCampaign) April 6, 2021

The Cake Campaign

The Cake Campaign, AKA #CakesForSyria on social media, is back this Ramadan after having to miss 2020.

The campaign delivers chocolate fudge cakes to people’s doors during Ramadan at a cost of £10 per cake, with all proceeds directed to Islamic Relief’s ongoing Syria Appeal.

Each cake cuts into 14 generous slices – enough to share with family, friends and neighbours.

As of last Ramadan, The Cake Campaign had sold over 158,000 cakes and raised over £1.5 million pounds. This year, it also offers brownies.

Ramadan food parcel preparations are taking place Alhamdulilah! We really need your support this Ramadan – many families are still without iftar, barely having a single date to break this fast.



Will you multiply the reward of your fasts?https://t.co/Dw8nTJv9z6 pic.twitter.com/kC6qpA6E2g — Muslim Hands (@muslimhandsuk) April 15, 2021

Muslim Hands pledges to provide 2.5m meals

Muslim Hands has pledged to provide 2.5 million meals at a cost of over £470,000 to those living in the UK and poverty-stricken countries around the world during Ramadan.

Over 90,000 people will be presented with a family food parcel, containing all the ingredients they need to make nutritious meals throughout Ramadan.

The twenty-three countries that will be supported include war-torn regions such as Syria, Yemen, and Palestine as well as locations where communities are crippled by poverty. Muslim Hands will also support homeless people, refugees and low-income families in the UK, where its Open Kitchen in Hounslow is providing up to 450 hot nutritious takeaway meals daily, seven days a week. The charity us also partnering with FareShare Midlands, which distributes enough food in the local area to provide 10,000 meals each day.

It is asking people to donate to help out, for example £60 for a Ramadan family food parcel, £100 for an emergency food parcel, or £3.50 for Zakat al-Fitr (Fitrana).

More Ramadan related fundraising:

With COVID-19 and no cash assistance to help, Ramadan last year was tough for Jameela and her family.



This year, with the generosity of Ramadan donations, Jameela looks forward to a better Ramadan and more importantly a better future. #RamadanMubarak https://t.co/T3SkJP6ecL — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) April 14, 2021

Last year, you helped to feed over 41,000 people across the globe. Your support was amazing.



This year, they need you more than ever. This #Ramadan help us feed the fasting. From as little as £60.



Donate now to relieve more hunger this Ramadan – https://t.co/eXryi7EPwG pic.twitter.com/wKegiDvH3Y — Muslim Aid UK (@Muslim_Aid) March 15, 2021

Don't miss out on the virtues of giving on Laylat al-Qadr this year!



Each £1 you donate will be as though you have £1 a day for over 1000 months, equal to over £30,000 Subhan'Allah!



Automate your donations with the Best 10 Nights tool:https://t.co/O8EB93bDuB! pic.twitter.com/XPFBd58PJi — Muslim Hands (@muslimhandsuk) April 12, 2021

RAMADAN FOOD PACKS IN GAZA



Your donated Ramadan Food Packs have already started to be packed and distributed in Gaza, Palestine.



Feed the fasting this Ramadan. It only costs £50 to provide a food pack for a family.



Donate Now: https://t.co/mhPUK6aSyX

Or Call Us: 03000 111 786 pic.twitter.com/KwoDLuc4iN — Muslim Charity (@MuslimCharityUK) April 7, 2021

START YOUR RAMADAN WITH 5 SMILES 😊



This Ramadan, you can feed 5 meals to Palestinian children by ordering our Medjoul dates, so while you eat these delicious dates, you will also help ensure Palestinian children don’t go hungry. pic.twitter.com/FRSvrqVGEF — Muslim Charity (@MuslimCharityUK) March 24, 2021

