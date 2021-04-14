New CEOs for Changing Faces & Trust for London, & more mover news

SOFII Foundation has appointed five trustees, while Changing Faces and Trust for London have both announced new CEOs – and other charity mover news.

SOFII Foundation appoints 5 new trustees

The SOFII Foundation has announced the appointment of five new trustees to its board. The appointments will help the charity expand its reach and support more fundraisers around the world. The new trustees will take up their posts from April 2021, joining SOFII’s existing board members Meredith Niles, Craig Linton, Richard Turner and Ken Burnett. They are Charmaine Shah, Global individual giving and child sponsorship advisor, ActionAid International, Angélique Masse Nguyen, Head of fundraising and communications, Saigon Children’s Charity CIO, Heather Little, Senior development manager, Monash University, Rachael Moore, Public fundraising manager, PDSA, and Andrew Watt, Senior principal, Accordant and director, Third Sector Strategy.

Laura Cameron Long joins UK Community Foundations

UK Community Foundations (UKCF) has appointed Laura Cameron Long as Revitalising Trusts Manager; she joins UKCF permanently after working in funding and fundraising for over 15 years. Cameron Long’s role will see her help inactive trusts donate their funds to UKCF, their local community foundation or charities in need. Prior to joining UKCF, she worked across various fundraising strands including community fundraising, individual giving, trusts and foundations as well as working with high-net worth individuals and in the corporate sector. Previously employed as Fundraising and Development Manager for Exeter Phoenix, a multi-artform venue, her career in fundraising has seen her help to raise funds for a variety of sectors including the arts, international medical development, and a local hospice.

HW Fisher hires Carol Rudge as Head of Not for Profit

UK chartered accountancy firm HW Fisher has bolstered its specialist Not for Profit team with the appointment of Carol Rudge as Head of Not for Profit. HW Fisher has been working in the NFP sector since 1933, assisting organisations of all sizes. Using her experience in the sector combined with her leadership skills, Rudge’s role will be to build on these strong foundations growing the firm into a leader in the sector working with charities, schools, universities, membership bodies, trade unions and other NFP organisations. As part of her new role, Rudge will also be joining the management team at HW Fisher as an equity partner to contribute to, and drive, the firm’s strategy and growth. She is a member of the Charity Commission’s SORP committee and has also been a member of an audit committee of a large international charity.

Changing Faces appoints Heather Blake as CEO

Changing Faces has appointed Heather Blake as its new Chief Executive. Blake is currently the Director of Support and Influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, and has also previously held senior operational and strategic management roles in the NHS, including responsibility for community health services in Lambeth and Southwark as part of Guys & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. She is also a Trustee and Chair of the Patient Services Committee at Royal Trinity Hospice, Clapham. Blake will join Changing Faces on 17 May at the start of the charity’s annual week of celebration – Face Equality Week.

Truly delighted to have been appointed the next CEO of @trustforlondon. It will be a privilege to lead this amazing organisation.



But most of all it will be an honour to follow in the footsteps of @bharatmehta18 – a leader that inspires many of us to be the best that we can be. https://t.co/GOaxd1t5D1 — Manny Hothi (@Hothi) April 7, 2021

Manny Hothi joins Trust for London as CEO

Manny Hothi has been appointed the next Chief Executive Officer of the Trust for London. Hothi, the current Director of Policy at the Trust for London, will take over as Chief Executive in July 2021. Bharat Mehta, the current CEO of the Trust for London, will step down at the end of October 2021 after 23 years, and will remain as an Advisor to the Trust until October 2021.

Andrew Triggs Hodge joins London Youth Rowing as Director of Corporate Engagement

London Youth Rowing (LYR) has announced that Andrew Triggs Hodge OBE is joining the charity as Director of Corporate Engagement. In his new role, Triggs Hodge will focus on significant expansion of London Youth Rowing’s reach into new areas and networks to support the charity. The Olympic champion has won three rowing gold medals for Team GB across the 2008, 2012 and 2016 editions of the Games, and has been involved with LYR for over five years. Most recently, Triggs Hodge has been volunteering with LYR since November, running LYR’s Race The Thames fundraising event, held virtually this year, raising over £120,000 for 40 different charities, including LYR.

The Film and TV Charity appoints Louise Benson as Director of Development

The Film and TV Charity has announced that Louise Benson is joining the organisation as Director of Development. Benson will oversee the Fundraising and Marketing and Communications teams as the charity enters an exciting new phase in its near hundred-year history. The charity is currently developing an approach that will marry its existing support services with a renewed and holistic approach to improving the mental wellbeing of the industry, in line with the Whole Picture Programme, developed in response to the results of the charity’s 2019 Looking Glass survey. Benson was most recently Director & VP of Events at Cannes Lions, where she championed equality-focused talent schemes as well as a range of sustainability initiatives. She was previously Director of Edinburgh International Television Festival.

Scottish Huntington’s Association appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Scottish Huntington’s Association has appointed Alistair Haw (centre) as its Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of John Eden who has left the organisation after serving 11 years in the post.

Haw, who has been with the charity for five years in the role of National Care Framework Lead, has been at the forefront of moves to improve the lives of families impacted by Huntington’s Disease, including leading the development of the world’s first National Care Framework for Huntington’s Disease. Backed by the Scottish Government, this has been implemented by NHS Boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships throughout the country. Prior to joining the charity, Haw worked as a political and media advisor at both the UK and Scottish parliaments and as Account Director and Devolved Nations Lead at PR agency Kindred. He was also Campaigns and Media Manager, then Head of Media and PR, at Prostate Cancer UK, and is Company Captain and Trustee of Glasgow 278 (Netherlee) Boys’ Brigade, and on the Executive of the Neurological Alliance of Scotland.

