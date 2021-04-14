5 favourite fundraising videos – picked by the professionals

“This collaboration between Age UK and Cadbury is a brilliant example of an effective corporate partnership. While the video raises awareness of loneliness, it also had a fundraising campaign alongside it. Cadbury donated 30p from the sale of each chocolate bar, and the campaign helped to sell a million bars of chocolate and also galvanised 460,000 people to ‘donate their words’ during its run.

“I chose this video as it is a great example of a corporate partner being really engaged with the charity’s cause through shining a spotlight on what the charity wants to help fix (in this case loneliness in older people) while the wider partnership also raises funds to support the services the charity delivers. Partnerships and creative content like this are an essential part of diversifying a charity’s audience and reaching people who may not have a connection to the organisation. We’re very lucky at GOSH Charity that our corporate partners are behind everything we do, and are always thinking of new and innovative ways to help tell our charity story to their audiences.

“This video works so well because it’s a great illustration of emotive storytelling. ‘Donate Your Words’ was released about six months before the UK went into lockdown, and watching it a year after we were all told to stay at home, it feels more relevant than ever. 30 hours of isolation doesn’t seem like much, but when you take away all the coping mechanisms you may have used over the past year – Netflix, video calls with family, messaging friends, or even stepping out in the garden if you have one – it dawns on you how difficult this must be. This has been the reality for so many people who have been living alone and shielding to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

“Sue Perkins is a great choice for this film. She’s such a well-known face in TV and comedy across generations, and really gets across how the novelty of the ‘experiment’ wears off. Boredom becomes frustration, and eventually anxiety. You get a sense of why people become withdrawn and, at the end, why a visit from another person can bring so much light into your world. At GOSH Charity we always use real GOSH families in our films as this helps bring a sense of authenticity to the message. Although it’s not confirmed whether the woman who Sue greets at the end uses Age UK services, the storytelling and message is so strong, you assume she has been supported by Age UK, which rounds off the whole film really well.”