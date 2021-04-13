Chartered Institute of Fundraising seeks three trustees

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising is looking for three trustees to join its board.

As well as wanting to ensure the trustee board is drawn from charities of all sizes, represents the UK, and has a mix of practitioner and consultant fundraisers on the Board, the CIoF wants to ensure that it is diverse in terms of ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation and balanced in terms of gender identity. As such, it is positively encouraging applications from people who will increase the current diversity of the board.

Detailed information on how to apply and the criteria for the role is available in the Trustee Recruitment & Information pack on the CIoF website.

The closing date to submit applications is midday on Thursday 29 April.

Current trustees include Chair Claire Rowney, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications; Vice-Chair and Chair of Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Committee Carol Akiwumi MBE, the CEO of Money4YOU; Director of Fundraising & Marketing at Thames Hospice Sarah Bissell, and Head of Income Generation and Marketing at Age NI Nadine Campbell.

The CIoF is also currently looking for a CEO to replace the outgoing Peter Lewis, and, with it entering a new phase post-pandemic and also a year on from attaining Chartered status, says that this ‘will be an exciting time to be part of that change, working with the trustees and the staff team to develop and then deliver a new strategy to take fundraising, and the Chartered Institute, into a new era.’

The time commitment is four Board meetings per year, one of which comprises an Away Day plus attendance at Fundraising Convention and the AGM. Trustees are also expected to represent the organisation at various events and meetings with key stakeholders.

161 total views, 161 views today