Applications to open for Youth Endowment Fund next round, & other funding news

From the Youth Endowment Fund’s next round, where up to £20 million is available for projects tackling the issue of child involvement in crime, to the Windrush Community Fund, which offers grants to support people eligible for Windrush compensation, here’s a round up of some of the latest funding opportunities.

Applications to the Windrush Community Fund are now open. Organisations can apply for up to £25K to support those eligible for Windrush compensation.



On April 21, 2-4pm there will be a free information event, to find out more visit: https://t.co/eStLUDLTZg#V4CEWindrush pic.twitter.com/llRnHbVkLD — Voice4Change England (@V4CE) April 9, 2021

Windrush Community Fund

Applications for Phase 2 of the Windrush Community Fund are open until 30 June 2021.

The Windrush Community Fund offers up to £500,000 of financial support to charity, community or grassroots organisations across the UK to fund projects which raise awareness of the Windrush Scheme (documentation), the Windrush Compensation Scheme or both.

This support is available to fund activities across the UK. Examples include:

holding events, for example the cost of the venue, refreshments and other related costs

creating and sharing marketing materials, like leaflets and posters

running communication campaigns in person and online

accessing and using communication channels, for example social media or local radio

supporting people who are eligible for the Windrush Scheme (documentation), the Windrush Compensation Scheme or both

getting support from corporate partners, public figures or advocates

Awards range from a minimum of £2,500 to a maximum of £25,000.

Voice4Change England (V4CE) is overseeing the application process.

The John Coates Charitable Trust #grants are available for UK registered charities and general charitable projects.



Grants are between £5,000 and £10,000 – the deadline is midnight on 28th May 2021.



Apply: https://t.co/pRPqNs7Kl1 pic.twitter.com/wEQR6ad628 — Vol Action Islington (@volaction_is) April 7, 2021

John Coates Charitable Fund

The John Coates Charitable Fund is offering grants for UK registered charities and general charitable projects.

The John Coates Charitable Trust is committed to offering financial assistance to UK-registered charities that work in the following areas:

Education

The arts

Medicine and healthcare

Heritage and the environment

Societal and community cohesion.

It is currently supporting charities that are delivering projects:

London-wide or work focused on: North Kensington, Lambeth, Merton, or Wandsworth, Cambridge or the surrounding area, Hampshire, North West Norfolk, North Devon, Surrey, and West Sussex.

Generally, grants are awarded for one year. They are typically unrestricted and range from £5,000 to £10,000. Trustees meet twice a year – usually in January and July – but welcome applications at any time of the year.

Exactly one week until applications open for our next grant round!



Do you work on a diversion project? Want to help us find out which approaches work best to keep children safe?



Find out more: https://t.co/FyQpp6b3hg pic.twitter.com/yZ4NxqqPsk — Youth Endowment Fund (@YouthEndowFund) April 12, 2021

Youth Endowment Fund

Applications open on 19 April for the Youth Endowment Fund’s next grant round, with up to £20 million available.

The themed grant round is entitled Another chance – Diversion from the criminal justice system, with the Youth Endowment Fund aiming to answer through it ‘Which diversion approaches work best at preventing 10 to 17-year-olds from becoming involved in violence?’

It’s aiming to identify around 10-20 programmes that are ready for robust impact evaluation or could be supported to reach this point within two years, and is looking to spend between £10 million and £20 million depending on the quality of the applications.

Projects must meet all of the following criteria:

They must support children (aged 10 – 17 living in England and Wales) identified at one of four turning point moments before court action is taken for a crime: not yet arrested but identified by police or other statutory bodies as at high risk of becoming involved in crime; at point of injury due to a violent incident; at point of arrest; or prior to charge and court action (often referred to as out of court disposals) They must provide: family and parenting support; mental health and therapeutic support; or restorative justice They must involve a referral by a relevant statutory body, for example: police, Violence Reduction Unit, Local Authority Youth Offending Team, or Acute healthcare trust. But programmes may be provided by charities, public services, or private sector organisations. They must be programmes that have sufficient scale and evidence of impact to run a large-scale efficacy and/or effectiveness evaluation, or that require a pilot study, but that could be ready for an efficacy and/or effectiveness trial within two years.

Applications will close on 14 May.

🚨#Funding News 🚨



📢 @Sport_England – Sports clubs, charities & not for organisations can apply for grants of between £10k – £50k to help clubs & community groups through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to return to play.



To learn more visit 👇https://t.co/NsvM8sqVDA pic.twitter.com/biGURIazoz — All Ways Network (@AWN_org) April 12, 2021

Return to Play: Community Asset Fund

Sports clubs, charities and not for organisations can apply for grants of between £10,001 and £50,000 to help clubs and community groups through the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic to return to play.

The Return to Play: Community Asset Fund provides capital funding, to help local sports clubs and organisations to adapt and open important places and spaces so people within their community can return to play and physical activity, safely.

The focus is on responding to the immediate challenges of sports and physical activity returning to play.

Priority will be given to projects located in areas of high deprivation and to organisations working with Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, people on lower incomes, disabled people, people with long-term health conditions and people experiencing a greater burden of care because of coronavirus.

Applications will be paused for applications on 30 April 2021.

#Funding Now Open! 📢



We’re thrilled to be launching a brand-new fund today to help combat social isolation & loneliness across Scotland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Applications are now open! #SIAL21



Find out more here 👇https://t.co/UViIcgMkyK pic.twitter.com/mCrwV6Ltey — Impact Funding Partners (@Impact_Funding) April 6, 2021

Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund 2021

Impact Funding Partners has launched a new fund to help combat social isolation and loneliness across Scotland: the Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund 2021.

Funding of up to £1,500 will be available to organisations across Scotland to enable them to tackle social isolation, loneliness, wellbeing and the impact of Covid-19 on older people (aged 55yrs+). The total value of the fund is £54,000.

Eligible activities must take place between 24 May and 27 August 2021. The activities funded must be in addition to those already being delivered, helping to reach and support more individuals at risk over this period.

The closing date for applications is 30 April 2021 and applicants will be informed of the decisions by 21 May 2021.

We're delighted to announce a new funding call.



Many autistic people rely on some form of social care. Little evidence exists to show what supports are most appropriate.



In partnership with @CareTechFdn we’ve launched the Social Care Action Fund.https://t.co/NxOTHWJsQS — Autistica (@Autistica) April 13, 2021

Autistica Social Care Action Fund

Autistica has launched a fund aimed at revolutionising social care for adults with autism in the UK.

Autistica will work with researchers to develop their ideas from the start, and with its partner CareTech Charitable Foundation, which will recruit participants from the autistic community and provide social care sector expertise.

Over three years, the Social Care Action Fund will proceed in two annual stages. Firstly Autistica will run an annual call for Grant Development Awards designed to provide researchers with seed funding to develop their proposals for further funding, totaling up to £100,000 in funding. Secondly, Autistica will support the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) annual Research for Social Care Call by providing a total of up to £500,000 in additional top-up funding to up to five social care research studies focused on autistic adults.

The research studies supported must focus on key areas including social care needs and relevant outcomes, developing and evaluating new ways of delivering social care, and care users’ and carers’ circumstances and needs.

Autistica staff members will help researchers develop their ideas and studies with seed funding and will support them to involve autistic people in their research.



In addition, The CareTech Charitable Foundation, along with a donation of £160,000 supporting the fund, will provide researchers with care sector expertise and insights through CareTech staff involvement, workshop site visits to CareTech locations, recruitment of participants for studies, and will help ensure the Social Care Action Fund has a tangible impact on social care practice.

Proposals are now being accepted.

