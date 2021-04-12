Stop Loan Sharks Community Fund opens for applications

More money seized from convicted loan sharks under the Proceeds of Crime Act is about to be donated to charities in England. Appropriately enough the funding will be used to help tackle loan sharks and the damage they inflict.

Community organisations, charities and groups are invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000 from the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) for projects to help tackle loan sharks. Collaborative bids between multiple agencies are also welcome.

To be eligible for this funding projects must:

raise awareness of the dangers of loan sharks

reduce crime and disorder

and have a positive impact on communities.

How to apply

Paper applications are not being accepted this year. You will need to download and complete an application form from the Stop Loan Sharks website.

You can find out more about eligibility and how to apply from the Stop Loan Sharks website.

If you need further support with completing your application or have any additional questions you can contact the fund at partner@stoploansharks.gov.uk or speak to your local LIAISE officer.

The deadline for POCA applications is Wednesday 30th June 2021.

