Five tweets for fundraisers for 12 April 2021

Collaboration as England’s businesses open up again, offsetting digital meetings’ environmental impact, how a fundraiser saved a life with one phone call, three Black women talk about how they experience racism in the charity sector, and why a sea change is coming to fundraising. Five more tweets plucked from so many to inspire and challenge you.

1. Helping others

Tesco is using its advertising reach to urge customers to spend some of their money in their local pub, on the day that pubs, non-essential shops and other venues began opening after lockdown in England. With a play on the meaning of ‘popping to your local’ the supermarket points out that “pubs have had it tough this year”.

So Tesco is extending the meaning of its “every little helps” tagline to another sector and collection of small businesses.

Fundraising consultant John Thompson asks if some charities can or should do the same, perhaps for charities that are closer to the cliff edge after lockdowns?

And now Tesco suggests supporting local pubs… https://t.co/IZakbQhAFI pic.twitter.com/T3G0cV1kg4 — John Thompson – Corporate FR consultant/recruiter (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) April 12, 2021



2. Digital impact

Remote meetings might save on car and other travel emissions, but video calls still have an environmental impact. Fundraising consultant and former Director of Fundraising at RNLI Leesa Harwood is exploring how to offset the environmental impact of video meetings with her clients.

I just met online with @duncknowsstuff Apparently a tree has been planted to offset the environmental impact of our meeting. I just got my certificate. I have booked a demo with @SustainablyRun to find out how I can help my clients offset all By the Waves meetings. pic.twitter.com/KgEFbAUsNc — Leesa Harwood 💙 (@bythewaves) April 12, 2021

3. Experiencing racism in the charity sector

Three Black women talk about their experiences of racism in the charity sector on the latest episode of The Echo Chamber podcast and the work of #CharitySoWhite.

Loved chatting to @EzChigbo & Jade last week on the @echochamberpod_ about all things @CharitySoWhite. Thx for having me 🥰



Tune in for a candid conversation between 3 Black women about our experiences of racism in the sector 👇🏾https://t.co/TyAcL1NtsChttps://t.co/5lsl5RHkvA pic.twitter.com/O06oPp3sgX — Kadra Abdinasir (@Kadra_A_) April 12, 2021

4. Change is coming

One of the hallmarks of the past year of the pandemic has been frank and vociferous calls for change within fundraising. Liz LeClair argues this “is a call for real, meaningful, and lasting changes in our sector around equity.”

She adds that “many organisations, consultants, and so-called “thought leaders” are resisting these calls as they may affect organisations fundraising revenue, completely missing the point of the calls for equity.”

And if the sea change is resisted? “The alternative to moving towards anti-racism and equity is far more detrimental. I believe that money raised without equity is not a just cause.”

There is a sea change coming #fundraising.https://t.co/yfLKFwje8s — Liz LeClair (she/her) (@liz_hallett) April 11, 2021



5. Live saving call

Fundraisers help save and improve lives. One telephone fundraiser at Purity recently saved the life of a charity supporter.

One of our fundraisers saved a life tonight; calling to fundraise but it ended up being a completely different call. He kept talking &supporting until 30 mins later the supporter arrived home safely to his partner -super emotional, in awe & full of pride right now #teampurity — Helen Mackenzie (@_HelenMackenzie) April 9, 2021

