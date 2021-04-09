Public fundraising can continue from 12 April

The Government has announced an easing of restrictions for public fundraising with it permitted to go ahead from Monday, 12 April.

Door-to-door, street and private site fundraising, in line with Government guidance, can resume from 12 April as part of step 2 of roadmap.

Minister for Civil Society and Youth, Baroness Barran, said:

“Our charities have played an invaluable role in the national effort against coronavirus. From supporting those suffering with poor mental health, to providing activities for young people and tackling loneliness, they have responded to the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable people and continue to relieve the pressure on our NHS. “As we move out of lockdown and public fundraising is permitted from next week, it’s important to remember that many people still rely on the vital work our charities do.”

The news has been welcomed in the sector, with the Fundraising Regulator and Chartered Institute of Fundraising announcing that new guidance would be issued on Monday to support organisations returning to public fundraising.

Peter Lewis, outgoing Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“The generosity of the British public in giving to charities large and small to maintain vital services through the pandemic has been simply astonishing. However many forms of fundraising, as well as opportunities to give, take part in fundraising events, and participate in the work of charities, have had to be put on hold due to the lockdown. “We are delighted that from 12 April charities in England will once again be able to have conversations on the doorstep or the street about your favourite cause. As further stages of lockdown ease we look forward to charities being able to plan further fundraising events, bringing people together safely and offering opportunities to once again join coffee mornings and fetes, as well as concerts and larger participation events, which all contribute to making the world a better place.”

Lord Toby Harris, Chair of the Fundraising Regulator, also commented on the news, saying:

“The announcement that public fundraising activities can resume as we enter step 2 of the Coronavirus roadmap will be welcomed by the charity fundraising sector. Door-to-door, street and private site fundraising are all essential means of generating vital funds for so many organisations that support our communities across the UK. “On 12 April, the Fundraising Regulator and Chartered Institute of Fundraising will be publishing updated guidance to support fundraising organisations as they resume public fundraising activities. The updated guidance will provide information in line with the latest Government advice. Fundraising organisations are strongly advised to review and follow this updated guidance when planning their public fundraising activities. “It is important that public fundraising activities should only take place once a thorough risk assessment has been carried out, so that the safety and wellbeing of staff, volunteers and members of the public are protected. All fundraising should continue to follow the standards as set out in the Code of Fundraising Practice.

