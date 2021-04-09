From fundraising to mentoring: 9 great corporate partnerships

From NTT Data UK’s project with Christ Church Spitalfields, to Aesculap Academia’s partnership with the Healthcare Workers Foundation Charity and Typhoo Tea’s with the Fire Fighters Charity, here is a selection of the latest corporate partnerships.

Aesculap Academia & Healthcare Workers Foundation Charity

Aesculap Academia, part of B. Braun Medical Ltd. has announced the Healthcare Workers Foundation Charity as its joint charity partner of the year for 2021. Healthcare Workers’ Foundation (formerly HEROES) is a charity founded by NHS workers, for NHS workers. As charity partner of 2021, it will be at the forefront of Aesculap Academia’s extensive corporate social responsibility programme. As well as raising money, Aesculap Academia will showcase the work of the charity through its events programme to highlight how it is supporting the health service, especially during the current Coronavirus crisis.

Johnson & Johnson Vision & SeeAbility

Johnson & Johnson Vision and SeeAbility have worked collaboratively over the past year to improve eye care and make sight testing more learning disabled friendly. The SeeAbility team have worked directly with the teaching faculty for Johnson & Johnson Vision, which delivers educational lectures and workshops to emphasise the importance of eye health. A group from the Johnson & Johnson Vision Success Through Education Programme (STEP®) team braved last year’s wet autumnal weather for ‘Step Up For SeeAbility’. Through a series of sponsored activities including the Ironman Triathlon, a marathon cycle ride, a 50km run and hiking the Goring Path National Trail, the ten-member challenge team raised £4692. This was matched by Johnson & Johnson to take the total to £9392. The money raised will continue to provide eye care and vision rehabilitation support, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, and personal behaviour support for people with learning disabilities, autism and sight loss.

IPI & The Mentoring Lab

IPI has teamed up with The Mentoring Lab. IPI is providing mentoring sessions on tech careers to young people living in disadvantaged and marginalised communities in Hackney, London, and the surrounding area. The virtual mentoring after-school sessions are designed to help 10–17-year-olds, typically from black and marginalised communities, develop new skills and an understanding of how to make a career in the technology sector. IPI’s sessions cover every aspect of the tech industry and how technology companies operate, from ‘tech for good’ and IT security, to digital marketing and entrepreneurship. Members from several departments of the IPI team have volunteered their time.

Primark & In Kind Direct

In Kind Direct has announced that in collaboration with Primark, over 20,000 children’s coats will be distributed via its network to local charities around the country reaching some of the most underprivileged children across the UK. Lockdown has been a challenging time, especially for families who remain in hardship, leaving essentials such as warm clothing out of reach. As 84%* of charitable organisations within In Kind Direct’s network report an increase in demand for their services to supply essentials to UK families. Warm children’s coats will be distributed via their charity network to children aged 1-15 years, helping out their families at a time that’s never been more important.

Phoenix Group & Samaritans

Phoenix Group has announced a new two-year UK charity partnership with Samaritans. Phoenix colleagues were keen to focus their latest charity partnership on mental health and following a voting process, chose Samaritans as their partner and will be looking to raise funds while promoting awareness of mental health. Last year Phoenix donated £1 million to charities including Age UK to aid the Covid-19 relief effort. The Group also contributed to the Covid-19 Support Fund that has been set up by the insurance and long-term savings industry. In addition, Phoenix and its employees have donated a total of £1.4 million to four charity Air Ambulance services across the UK, the culmination of a six-year charity partnership.

Motorsport Tickets & 3 charities

Motorsport Tickets has broadened its charity outreach programme, with the arrival of three new charities, which it aims to raise £40,000 for over 5 years. The charity partners are Keep Fighting Foundation, Mission Motorsport and halow project. Customers can learn more about the charities and donate money at the booking stage of the purchasing journey, a website function that was added in November 2020 as part of a renewed focus to support charities associated with the motorsport community.

NTT Data UK & The Food Pantry at CCSPITS

NTT DATA UK has announced ‘The City Gives Back’, a major new project to help bolster and expand The Food Pantry at CCSPITS, a food bank run by Christ Church Spitalfields in the East End of London. The City Gives Back will help CCSPITS’s important work supporting local families during the pandemic. The project is in collaboration with Bankuet, the leading online food bank donation platform. The Food Pantry at CCSPITS is already feeding 50 families per week, but the economic impact of the pandemic means the need for its services is higher than ever. The City Gives Back will fundraise over three months to help CCSPITS’s continual efforts to distribute food boxes to those in need, including service industry people left without a job as a result of the pandemic. The boxes contain enough fresh and ambient food to feed a family for 3-5 days.

Zurich Community Trust & Teach First

The Zurich Community Trust (ZCT) has chosen Teach First as its education partner. ZCT plans to commit £1m to the charity over five years. The funding will help schools navigate the challenges of Covid-19, support trainee teachers, ensure Year 6 pupils can build key skills as they transition to secondary school and bring careers education to pupils in Year 9 and above as they prepare for life after school. This will be supported by Zurich employees, with ZCT providing 10 volunteers to Teach First’s Coaching Programme, increasing to 20 in 2022 and 30 in 2023. Zurich employees throughout England will dedicate three of their appointed volunteering days to support the professional development of teachers across the country with coaching, and a broader pilot will see Zurich volunteers running workshops with students in Year 9, 10 and 11 in schools throughout England with activities including CV workshops, interview advice, and a vocational introduction to insurance.

Typhoo Tea & The Fire Fighters Charity

Typhoo Tea has announced a three-year partnership with the Fire Fighters Charity, to help to raise awareness of its ongoing work with active and retired members of the fire and rescue services community across the UK. Their first joint campaign, Brew with a Crew, will encourage the nation to pop the kettle on, grab their crew and have a brew in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on International Firefighters’ Day on 4 May and throughout the spring and summer

