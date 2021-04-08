Grants available to help tackle racial inequality, & other funding news

Here is a short round up of some of the funding opportunities currently available, from grants to support communities tackling racial inequality and impacted by Covid-19, to those for the smallest sports clubs in financial difficulties, projects to help people’s heart health, and those protecting farm animal welfare in Asia.

New grants programme to protect farm animals in Asia

Compassion in World Farming has launched a new grants programme for organisations based in Japan, Indonesia and South Korea, aimed at building the grass roots movement for farm animal welfare advocacy.

It is inviting applications during 2021 for three types of grant ranging from US$4,000 (£2,911) to US$9,000 (£6,551) to individuals or organisations who are invested in improving their region’s farm animal welfare.

It welcomes applications from individuals or organisations working within farm animal welfare advocacy, climate change, environmental protection, or who are looking to take their first steps into improving the lives of farmed animals. More information on the programme and how to apply may be found on the Compassion in World Farming site.

Funding for work with communities experiencing racial inequality

Grants of up to £10,000 are available from the Global Majority Fund for work in the UK that relieves the emergency needs of communities facing racial inequality and impacted by the effects of Covid-19.

The Global Majority Fund was launched by Comic Relief in early 2021. In February 2021, Muslim Charities Forum was selected as intermediary partner to distribute funds on behalf of Comic Relief, National Emergencies Trust (NET), The Clothworkers Foundation and Esmee Fairbairn Foundation.

The fund seeks to support communities typically but not exclusively referred to as Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME).

To be eligible for the funding, organisations must have an income of less than £500,000 and be working with one or more of the following groups of people in one or more of the following themes:

Vulnerable people in the areas of health and wellbeing.

Vulnerable people self-isolating (elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions).

Foodbanks or other organisations working to combat hardship including child hunger.

People who have experienced or are at risk of domestic abuse.

People suffering from poor or worsening mental health.

People suffering homelessness.

Organisations working with refugee or asylum seeker communities with no recourse to public funds (NRPF).

Children and young people receiving low education or without access to education.

Organisations working with people in poverty or at risk of poverty.

The funding is to be used, over a six to nine month period, for either:

Project work that fits the essential criteria. The project should focus on emergency response to one of the groups listed above. Up to 10% of the funding application can include costs for the applicant’s organisation for programme delivery and organisational development. The funder may award solely for projects costs as funds allow, or

Core costs. Organisations should fit with the essential criteria and be able to demonstrate this through their core work. Core costs are essential costs for the day-to-day running and development of their organisation.

Applicants can only submit one application and cannot apply for both project and core costs.

The deadline for applications is 30 April 2021.

Funding for UK’s smallest sports clubs in financial difficulty

The £4 million Clubs in Crisis Fund, which aims to support the UK’s smallest sports clubs at risk of closing their doors for good due to the impact of the pandemic, opens on 12 April.

The fund is only available to sports clubs and organisations that are working in the sport for development sector.

To be eligible, clubs must provide clear evidence of how they use sport to help young people develop life skills, employment opportunities, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour or tackle mental health issues. The funders are looking for organisations that operate mostly in disadvantaged communities, often working collaboratively with other partners to meet local need and may offer cross-sector activities.

Grants of £2,021 will be available to help with core, programme or capital costs.

Applications will be accepted from not-for-profit clubs or organisations with an annual turnover of less than £75,000 that intentionally use sport to deliver wider social outcomes. First priority will be given to clubs with an annual turnover of up to £25,000; then to those of up £50,000; and finally for up to £75,000.

The fund is being administered locally around the country by the UK Community Foundations network. Groups must apply via the relevant Community Foundation in their area, and applicants should check the details and application deadlines on their relevant community foundation website.

The Clubs in Crisis (#ClubInCrisis) Fund is being provided jointly by Flutter Entertainment’s sports funding scheme Cash4Clubs and by charity Made by Sport, which aims to champion the power of sport to tackle social issues.

2021 Healthy Hearts Grants

Funding is now available to charities and community organisations for new, original and innovative projects that actively promote a healthy heart and help to prevent, or reduce the risk of heart disease in your community.

This year, Heart Research UK is also offering funding for one-off purchases of equipment that will help organisations promote heart health in their community.

Grants of up to £10,000 are awarded in 12 regions in the UK every year. The grants are available thanks to the fundraising done in Subway® stores across the UK.

Grants for the Anglia region have just opened, with many more, from the Wales region to Yorkshire, Central, HTV and Granada regions opening soon.

The deadline for applications in the Anglia region is 5pm, Tuesday 4 May. Full information is available on the Heart Research UK site.

