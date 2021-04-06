Captain Tom 100 invites public to take part in birthday fundraising challenge

One year on from the day (6 April) that the late Captain Sir Tom Moore started his world-famous 100 laps around his garden, his family is inviting people worldwide to take part in a new fundraising initiative over what would have been his 101st birthday weekend.

The Captain Tom 100 mass participation event invites people around the world to come up with a challenge based around the number 100 and complete it anytime and anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend (from Friday 30 April to Bank Holiday Monday 3 May). Participants can raise funds for any charity, including The Captain Tom Foundation.

Activities could be inside or outside and anything from walking 100 steps or running 100 metres, scoring 100 goals, baking 100 cakes, climbing 100 stairs, hopping 100 laps of the garden or park, building 100 sandcastles, writing a 100-word poem, telling 100 people “Tomorrow will be a good day”, flipping 100 pancakes – as long as they are in line with current government social distancing guidelines.

As well as fundraising or donating to The Captain Tom Foundation or a charity of their choice participants are invited to share their 100 on social media, using the hashtag #CaptainTom100.

Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said:

“We are so grateful for the incredible support we have received since my father started his record-breaking fundraising walk and that his message of hope was shared with the world. Captain Tom was very proud to be able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation and the Captain Tom 100 feels like the perfect way to celebrate the hope and joy we know he inspired in so many. He would have loved the idea that everyone could get involved and that together we would ensure that ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’.”

At a briefing on the event last week, Hannah Ingram-Moore said the family had been very grateful to everyone who had helped them when Captain Sir Tom’s walk had taken the world by storm, adding:

“The gift that we have came by accident, and became something sensational, with hope for the future. He wanted the last song at his funeral to be “I did it my way”. He’s saying – take the number 100 and do it your way. We simply want you to come on this incredible journey with us.”

Captain Tom would have turned 101 on Friday 30 April 2021.

The Captain Tom 100 is organised by The Captain Tom Foundation with London Marathon Events and supported by the Mass Participation Sports Organisers (MSO), adam&eveDDB, LiveWire Sport and Studio Republic (all working pro bono). MSO, LiveWire Sport and Studio Republic also worked together to create The 2.6 Challenge, which took place in April 2020 and raised more than £11 million raised for nearly 4,000 charities.

Campaign toolkit for charities

There are a range of resources available for charities to use in promoting the event to supporters, including press release and email templates, social media assets, posters and flyers, images, ideas, contacts and more. The charity toolkit, along with toolkits for schools and businesses, is available at this link.



More about Captain Tom’s fundraising

