Barnardo’s partners with toucanBox on 1-4-1 initiative for Easter holidays

Barnardo’s and toucanBox are partnering on a one-for-one initiative this Easter to provide crafting and activity boxes to vulnerable children through the holidays.

toucanBox has partnered with Barnardo’s, to help support the children’s charity that has been providing much-needed support to families in need throughout the last 12-months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From today, 1 April, and throughout the Easter holiday period, vulnerable children supported by Barnardo’s will be gifted a free crafting and activity box, every time a new subscription is made via the toucanBox site. Barnardo’s will distribute the craft boxes across its services and children’s centres located around the UK.

Virginie Charles-Dear, Founder of toucanBox, said:

“As we embark on yet another school holiday period, at home, it’s imperative children are entertained with enriching activity. Further to a year at home, or ongoing home learning, there is definite fatigue and with ‘having nothing to do’ many vulnerable children will be left to their own devices whilst the UK remains in its state of lockdown.”

Those purchasing a 1-4-1 gifted Box will see a limited-edition sticker on their own toucanBox, showing their part in the charitable partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Lynn Perry MBE, Corporate Director of Children’s Services, Barnardo’s, said:

“Barnardo’s is pleased to be working with toucanBox to help keep children entertained over the holidays. Having access to a variety of play activities is crucial to children’s development, happiness, and well-being. This is more important than ever as families cope with restrictions during the pandemic.”

More one for one initiatives

Delighted to get my Covid jab but aware so many around world aren't so lucky. That’s why I've donated to COVAX which is ensuring that the world’s poorest get access to COVID-19 vaccines regardless of ability to pay. You can donate too. #GetOneGiveOne https://t.co/ydNFp8Gk16.… — SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) February 22, 2021

#GetOneGiveOne

People receiving their Covid vaccinations in the UK are invited to donate to a number of programmes working to vaccinate those in lower income countries by donating to provide someone else with a vaccination. Along with GAVI (the Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunisations)’s Covax AMC, people can donate to Unicef’s mission to deliver 2bn vaccinations, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the Bump It Forward appeal or Arm in Arm, among others.

Thank you @BoothsCountry & the amazing customers for lovely donations. Also, what a fantastic initiative “Buy One Give One FREE” on selected items. A brilliant way to shop and support your local community, well done!! #CharityTuesday #Donations #Tuesday #tuesdayvibe #Easter2021 pic.twitter.com/E47NvoImFG — Noor Foodbank (@NoorFoodbank) March 30, 2021

Booths Buy One Give One

Booths the supermarket launched its Buy One Get One initiative at the end of October last year, where for every qualifying item bought in store, customers can pick up another one up free of charge to donate to their store’s food bank collection point. The list of items includes a variety of cereals, hot beverages, soft drinks, fruit and vegetables and toiletry products.

Period poverty is a problem faced by lots of people, who are unable to afford the sanitary protection they need. We want to do all we can to help and we will donate a Morrison’s and Bodyform sanitary product, every time a customer buys one pack between 3rd March and 10th March pic.twitter.com/iCvO5yH7HV — Morrisons Stratford upon Avon Community Champion (@MorrisonsUpon) March 2, 2021

Morrisons & Bodyform

Last month saw Morrisons and Bodyform partner so that every time a Morrisons customer bought a Bodyform product, another pack was donated to a local food bank or community group to help combat period poverty.

Since 2015, for every Dishoom meal you’ve enjoyed (whether in the cafés, via delivery, or as a meal kit), we've donated a meal to a child. We’ve now reached the massive milestone of donating over 10 million meals to children in the UK and India who might otherwise go hungry. pic.twitter.com/OHhBFCGOGn — Dishoom (@Dishoom) March 24, 2021

Dishoom

Dishoom has been donating a meal to child every time someone buys one of its meals since 2015. It is celebrating having now donated over 10 million meals to children in the UK and India. For Ramadan 2015 as its ‘zakat’ or act of charity, Dishoom supported two charities – Magic Breakfast in the UK, and The Akshaya Patra Foundation in India. At Diwali the same year, it made this partnership permanent.

Spicy kimchi, just one of our next level flavours coming soon #sendnoodz pic.twitter.com/dOgmVNPOhN — Future Noodles (@future_noodles) April 1, 2021

Future Noodles

Launching this month from chef Carl Clarke, Future Noodles offers nutritionally complete plant-based instant noodles and for each pot brought, another is donated. Its successful Kickstarter campaign raised £55,000 with all pledges promised noodles for themselves and someone in need.

62 total views, 62 views today