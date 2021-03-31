March movers: 6 of this month’s charity appointments

New CEOs for Air Ambulances UK and Humanity & Inclusion UK are among this month’s movers.

Air Ambulances UK appoints Simmy Akhtar as CEO

Air Ambulances UK has appointed Simmy Akhtar as its CEO. The appointment, effective from 1 March 2021, follows the merger of the former membership-based Association of Air Ambulances and Air Ambulances UK which took place in January last year. Akhtar was previously Chief Officer of Healthwatch Stoke-on-Trent and Healthwatch Staffordshire where she championed the patient voice and worked on high-level strategic issues with two independent Board of Trustees and led two staff teams. She has held roles in the NHS and Local Authority environments, following which she practiced as a solicitor in the private legal sector. She has also held senior leadership roles in the charitable sector and is a former trustee of the Patients Association where she sat on the Finance Committee.

Social and Sustainable Capital welcomes Adam Moy as COO & General Counsel

Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC) appointed Adam Moy as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Moy has worked in the regulated financial services sector for over 25 years, with firms including Clifford Chance, Skadden Arps and Citigroup. He was General Counsel of the Banking Division at Close Brothers Group Plc and Head of Legal at The Co-operative Bank Plc during its restructuring. In his role as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, he will have responsibility for legal, governance and compliance affairs, and overseeing the continued development of the firm’s operations, processes, and systems.

Giles Webber elected Chair of Association of Dogs and Cats Homes

Birmingham Dogs Home Chief Executive Giles Webber has been elected as the new Chair of the national animal welfare body, the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH). As a Trustee of ADCH for several years, and now as its Chair, Webber will help to continue providing support to other rescue centres and guide the way for animal welfare organisations through the continuing challenges. He will take over from Claire Horton CBE, who was also CEO for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home for 11 years.

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust appoints David Mohyuddin to Board of Trustees

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust has welcomed David Mohyuddin QC as the newest member of its Board of Trustees. Mohyuddin grew up in Bolton, went to university in Birmingham and now enjoys life by the seaside with his young family. He is Queens Counsel, practising in commercial and chancery law from Radcliffe Chambers in London and Exchange Chambers in Manchester and is a Recorder of the County Court. Mohyuddin has a passion for supporting and inspiring young people, fulfilled as a Governor of a large school for eight years before now undertaking his new role with the Trust.

Peter Barron announced as new DEC trustee

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has announced that Peter Barron has joined the DEC Board of Trustees as an independent trustee. Peter succeeds Richard Tait CBE who is stepping down after serving more than six years on the DEC Board. Barron’s career spans 20 years in TV news and current affairs, followed by a decade at Google. He was Editor of the BBC’s Newsnight from 2004-2008, and previously Deputy Editor at Channel 4 News and ITV’s Tonight with Trevor McDonald. In 2008, Barron joined Google and went on to become Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has recently joined the tech company Stripe, as Global Head of Communications, and is a trustee of the House of Illustration.

Humanity & Inclusion UK appoints Save the Children former Director as Chief Executive

International NGO Humanity & Inclusion UK (HI UK) has appointed George Graham, former Director of Global Policy, Advocacy and Research at Save the Children, as its new Chief Executive. Graham began his new role on 22 March. Before joining HI, Graham spent thirteen years at Save the Children and five years at the International Rescue Committee, working on humanitarian response, programme quality, policy, advocacy and campaigns. He has worked in the Middle East, East Africa, India and the Balkans, and for many years led Save the Children’s humanitarian influencing work, including its global Stop the War on Children campaign. He is also a trustee of Conciliation Resources.

